Ways to make a DIY toner to fit your skin care needs

A toner is one of the most underrated products in the world of beauty. While some skin care products like moisturisers are self-explanatory, toning is something not many women understand. However, it is an essential part of your skincare routine. Using a facial toner can be an excellent addition to your skincare routine. They unclog and tighten your poresو and give it a natural glow.



Your skincare regime is called CTM, which means to cleanse, tone, and moisturise. Toner is like a second cleansing — a few swipes can break down leftover soap residue and grime, balance your skin’s pH levels, and prime your face to absorb the rest of your routine.

Preparing skin toners without putting a hole in your pocket is not tough anymore!

A plethora of natural ingredients in your kitchen can be used to prepare a genuine toner at home. They do not contain the harsh chemicals that store-bought toners do. The best homemade ones have exfoliating, anti-ageing, and moisturising that provide dramatic benefits.

Cucumber

• Due to its moisturising and toning qualities, Cucumber water is cooling, hydrating, and soothing to red, overheated, or irritated skin. It will bring back the glow and protect your skin from UV rays.

• It is rich in minerals and vitamins, removes dark spots, and tackles those undesirable bags under your eyes. Grated cucumber is an excellent natural toner for dry skin. Apply it gently on your face and skin for nourishment and hydration.

• Take one teaspoon of cucumber water and 1 tbsp. Alcohol-free witch hazel: Combine all ingredients and mist over your entire face.

• Alternatively, Take 2/3rds of a fresh cucumber and chop it up into small pieces. Pour a cup of water into a pan until the water starts to boil. Blend the cucumber and water. Let it cool, and then filter the juice out using a sieve. Apply this toner onto your face using a cotton pad.

• Alternatively, take 1/2 a cucumber, peeled & sliced, and one teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Blend the cucumber with a food processor or blender until liquified. Add aloe vera. Strain the mixture, then add two tablespoons of water. Store in the fridge. Apply on your skin and neck using a cotton dab to wipe off dirt. Wash with cold water.

• Grate one fresh cucumber, extract its water, and add 3-4 tablespoons of new aloe gel. Mix well and transfer to an airtight bottle, store in the fridge for best results, and use twice daily.

Green Tea

• Green tea is safe, and natural and rejuvenates the skin while reducing sun damage, eye wrinkles, and skin redness and inflammation.

• Green tea is packed with antioxidants and is a natural way to reduce inflammation and redness in your face.

• Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool. Keep in the fridge in a water-tight compartment. Use the tea as a toner after every wash.

• Alternatively, add half a cup of boiling water, two green tea bags, and six drops of jojoba oil. Put the tea in boiling water and let it cool for a few minutes. Please keep it in the fridge. Apply the toner with a cotton ball.

• You can also take 1/3 cup of green tea and 3 to 4 drops of tea tree essential oil. Mix both and place the ingredients into a spray bottle. You can use it twice a week.

Rose toner

• This facial toner has been used as a cure for skin problems. It has anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe your skin and make it less susceptible to acne. Rose water will hydrate your skin to keep it looking its best and naturally balance your skin’s pH; add a tablespoon of rose water and alcohol-free witch hazel extract in a bowl.

• Add a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Mix well and apply on the face using a cotton pad.

• Add a few rose water petals to one cup of boiling water and allow it to boil by covering the pot. Once the water cools down, you can pour the rose water into a spray bottle. Please put it in a refrigerator and use it when chilled.

• Take 2 cups of rose petals, 3 cups filtered or distilled water, 1/4 cup of witch hazel, and five drops of essential oil.

• Place the rose petals and water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow it to cool for 45 minutes. Use a cotton cloth to strain the petals from the water. Once the water is cooled, add 1/4 cup of witch hazel and five drops of rose essential oil. Add toner to the bottle and keep it in the refrigerator.

Homemade Rice Water Toner

• Rice water is a simple ingredient found in many beauty products because it has a lot of nutrients and antioxidants that the skin can absorb.

• Rice water toner promotes collagen production and helps to calm your skin and reduce inflammation. It’s also suitable for all skin types.

• Take 1/2 cup of rice and 1 and 1/2 cups of water. Rinse the rice until the water runs clear. Put the rice into a bowl and pour the water on top so the rice is covered. Leave for 12-24 hours. Strain the rice from the water and pour the water into a jar or bottle.

• Add 1 cup of rice to a bowl. Stir well, and don’t stop until the water becomes cloudy. Strain the water out and transfer it into a bottle. Soak a cotton pad into it to remove dirt and makeup residue!

• Take 1/4 cup water and 3 tbsp—Jasmine rice. Soak the rice in water for two hours, then strain it. Bottle the liquid and use it as a mist to refresh your face.

• Storing any of these toners in the fridge will help them last longer, but it’s unnecessary.