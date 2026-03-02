We’ve learned to be ideal parents

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has spoken honestly about the emotional and practical challenges of raising children across two households following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck, revealing how the former couple has adapted to shared parenting by learning to take on dual roles in their children’s lives.

Garner and Affleck, who married in 2005, share three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. After a decade-long marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2015, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile relationships. Despite the split, both actors have consistently emphasised their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a stable environment for their children. Speaking on Bustle’s One Nightstand, Garner reflected on how parenting changes when children grow up in two separate households. “When your kids grow up in two homes, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom,” she said. “You don’t have the benefit of both sides — the yin and yang — being in the same house. So you naturally have to embody a bit of both roles in the way you parent.”

She acknowledged that while this dynamic brings emotional challenges, it also fosters growth. “There’s a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in it,” Garner shared, adding that the experience has helped her let go of control and shift her focus toward acceptance and balance in parenting.

Following their divorce, Garner previously described Affleck as the “love of her life,” underlining the deep bond they continue to share. In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, she said, “I didn’t marry the big movie star; I married him. I would remake that decision again. You can’t have these three children and so much of what we had without a lifelong connection. He’s the love of my life.”

Affleck, who later married and divorced Jennifer Lopez, has also spoken openly about the pain of separation and its impact on their family. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2020, he admitted he never wanted to become divorced, especially because of the effect it would have on his children.

“When you have children with someone, you’re connected forever,” Affleck said, expressing gratitude for Garner and emphasising their shared belief that children should see their parents treat each other with respect. Despite the end of their marriage, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to stand as an example of mature, respectful co-parenting in Hollywood — showing that even after separation, partnership in parenting can remain strong, compassionate, and united.