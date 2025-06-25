What is skin cycling, and how does it work?

Skin cycling,’ also known as skin fasting or skin detoxing, is a strategic, cyclical approach to skincare designed to improve skin quality, texture, and tone while strengthening the skin’s protective moisture barrier. It refers to the method of rotating specific products in your nighttime skincare routine to minimise irritation and enhance effectiveness. The cycle typically spans three to four nights and is then repeated.

Skin cycling is about using targeted products at the right time to deliver maximum benefits with minimal damage. While your daytime routine remains consistent, the products you use at night are rotated. This technique helps optimise skin regeneration, improve texture, and address various skin concerns without overloading or overstimulating the skin.

Each cycle is designed to include exfoliation, retinol application, and recovery through hydration—giving the skin both active treatment and time to heal.

Every Night: Cleanse

Cleansing is the foundation of any skincare routine. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup every morning and night. Always follow up with moisturiser and sunscreen in the morning to protect your skin.

Night 1 — Exfoliation

Start your cycle with exfoliation. After cleansing and patting the skin dry, exfoliate using a chemical or physical exfoliant. This step removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores, creating a smoother, more even skin texture and allowing subsequent products to penetrate better.

• Chemical exfoliants (with AHAs or BHAs) are gentler and promote gradual cell turnover.

• Physical exfoliants use microparticles to scrub the skin and are better suited for non-sensitive skin.

Over-exfoliation can damage the skin barrier, leading to irritation, redness, or flakiness. Always moisturise afterward to lock in hydration and support skin health.

Night 2 — Retinoid Night

Retinoids, derived from vitamin A, are powerful ingredients known for reducing fine lines, boosting collagen, treating acne, and evening out skin tone.

On the second night:

• Cleanse your face and apply a hydrating cream to sensitive areas (under eyes, corners of the nose, marionette lines) as a buffer.

• Then, apply your chosen retinoid evenly across your face, neck, and décolletage.

• Begin with a low concentration to help your skin adapt (a process called retinisation, which can take up to three months).

Dry or sensitive skin types should increase the number of recovery nights in each cycle. If you experience a burning sensation or irritation, consult a dermatologist. Always apply sunscreen during the day when using retinoids.

Night 3 — Recovery

Night three is for recovery. This break from active ingredients allows your skin to repair and rebalance.

• After cleansing, apply gentle, nourishing products such as hydrating serums or lightweight moisturisers.

• Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin to support the skin barrier.

For dry or sensitive skin, opt for intensive hydration. If your skin is oily or acne-prone, use lighter moisturisers and hydrate for just one night. Avoid strong actives or exfoliants—keep things simple to avoid overstimulation.

Night 4 — Maintenance and Hydration

The fourth night focuses on maintenance, hydration, and rebalancing. It’s similar to the recovery night but centers on strengthening the skin’s barrier and microbiome.

• Use gentle cleansers and moisturisers with nourishing ingredients.

• Avoid any active or harsh products.

• This night primes your skin for restarting the next cycle of exfoliation and treatment.

Why Skin Cycling Works

Skin cycling is ideal for anyone overwhelmed by too many products or struggling with irritation. It provides a structured routine that gives active ingredients time to work while also allowing for recovery and repair.

By being mindful of when and how you apply each product, you can achieve glow-boosting results without compromising your skin’s health.