(what is the intention?) Karisma Kapoor asks as she flaunts her hair

Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to share a series of stunning selfies, flaunting her gorgeous hair.

On Wednesday, she posted a couple of her morning selfies on her Instagram handle, captioning them, “What is the intention? #thattimeofyear #iykyk #earlymornings.”

In the images, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress is seen smiling while showing off her open tresses. Karisma is wearing a black tank top paired with comfy blue pants. She had earlier shared stunning photos of herself in a red lehenga with a matching shrug. This was her look on the reality show “India’s Best Dancer Season 4”, where she serves as a judge alongside Sajid Khan, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. She also shared a joyful picture of herself bursting a phuljhadi cracker.

Meanwhile, Karisma recently made headlines for making some candid revelations on “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 2”, where she was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the show, the sisters shared several surprising anecdotes, with Karisma recalling the moment Kareena first confided in her about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Karisma revealed that the conversation took place while she was in London, calling the news “earth-shattering.”

The National Award-winning actress has delivered numerous hits, including “Raja Hindustani”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, and “Judwaa.”

After a brief hiatus, she made her television debut with the soap opera “Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.” Karisma made a successful return to the screen with the web series “Mentalhood” in 2020. More recently, she was seen in Netflix’s mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak”, which was based on the novel “Club You to Death” by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

The film was released on Netflix on March 15 this year, and received mixed reviews from critics.