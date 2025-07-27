Live
When Kajol opened up to Twinkle Khanna about aging anxiety
The two ladies from Bollywood who never shy away from speaking their mind - Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have joined forces for an exciting chat show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”.
Before Kajol and Twinkle’s show premieres, let us turn back the clock and look at an old conversation between the two ladies when the ‘DDLJ’ actress opened up about age anxiety.
When Twinkle asked Kajol if being an actor, she ever worries about aging, she revealed that, as a matter of fact, she does worry about it.
Kajol shared that, according to her, aging has to do with energy more than the lines on your face.
“I think people look at how you are saying what you’re saying. I feel more than the lines on the face, age shows in people’s eyes, when they get tired, when they get bored of what they are doing- that’s when people start noticing the lines and the wrinkles,” the ‘Maa’ actress added.
“So, I worry about it, yes, I am concerned about it- who isn’t, and I do my daily routine religiously,” Kajol added.
Shedding light on her daily routine, she shared, “I am extremely careful about drinking my eight glasses of water. I have to have my 8 to 10 hours of sleep at least. I wash my face every night religiously, put my cream on, and I am like - ‘now I am ready to go to bed’. And I take very-very good care of myself- I work out- I do all of it.”
Coming back to “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, the show was announced on Tuesday.
The announcement poster showed Kajol and Twinkle peaking from behind a curtain with a surprised expression on their faces.
Going by the reports, they will be hosting some prominent names from Bollywood during their chat show.