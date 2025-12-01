Who doesn’t want to look like a bronzed goddess at their wedding?

There’s something enchanting about winter weddings — the cosy vibe, stunning light, and rich colours. To look your radiant best, your skin and beauty routine need special winter attention

Weddings during the Indian winter feel extra special — the cool, fresh air, royal colours, and beautiful natural light create the perfect setting for stunning photographs. Winter weddings carry a magical charm, with cosy vibes and breathtaking bridal looks. The crisp air, warm ambience, and rich colour palettes make every ceremony feel picture-perfect.

However, along with winter’s allure comes the challenge of maintaining healthy skin and keeping your makeup flawless throughout long ceremonies. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or attending as a guest, creating the ideal winter wedding look requires thoughtful preparation.

Henna and Indian weddings have shared a deep bond since ancient times in Indian civilisation.

The beautiful designs of henna and their rich, dark colour hold special significance for every Indian bride-to-be. Every girl finds joy in adorning her hands with mehndi.

Every bride wants her bridal mehndi to look rich and deep in colour. Mehndi is also considered a symbol of fertility and good fortune.

When it comes to designs, the variety is immense. Fine lines, florals, paisleys, and highly intricate patterns are crafted with extraordinary detail — true artistry that can only be admired. Sometimes, traditional designs are not followed at all; instead, the paste is applied to cover the entire hand. Wedding mehndi often extends from the palms to the forearms, and from the feet to the lower legs, creating a stunning visual impact.

Today, a salon makeover for brides has become essential. Salons offer top-to-toe grooming, skincare, and haircare, along with specialised treatments tailored to specific concerns. Many of these are recommended well in advance of the wedding day. Beyond facials, salons also provide treatments for acne, scars, pigmentation, open pores, hair loss, dandruff, damaged hair, dark circles, and more. These need to be started early — often weeks before the wedding.

If there is an acne condition, blemishes, or a hair problem, treatments should begin in advance depending on the severity. Acne treatments, for example, should ideally start 6 to 8 weeks prior to the wedding. Therapists may recommend specific procedures based on individual needs. For acne scars, Veg Peel treatments are often included, as they help reduce scars and blemishes. Hair treatments for dandruff, hair loss, and damaged or frizzy hair may also be scheduled in advance. The number of sessions will depend on the extent of the problem.

Veg Peel is a powerful treatment that helps improve skin texture, making it clear, smooth, and free of blemishes. It restores skin health and is especially effective in reducing scars and pigmentation. Veg Peel sessions are usually done once a week, along with home-care routines, which is why they must be started well ahead of time. The duration of treatment varies according to the degree of scarring.

Oily Skin / Acne:

Oily skin with issues such as blackheads and open pores requires salon clean-ups and treatments. These involve deep pore cleansing, exfoliation, blackhead removal, toning, and improving skin texture. Specialised masks are used to reduce oiliness and tighten pores. The therapist will guide you on the duration and nature of the treatment. These clinically proven procedures help decongest and purify the skin, soothe eruptions, and improve the overall condition of acne-prone skin.

Many salons also offer bridal packages, which may extend over several days or be completed in two intensive sessions. These packages often include premium facials such as Telomere, Platinum, Plant Stem Cell, Diamond, Gold, or Pearl; along with Body Polish, Full Body Waxing, Deluxe or Paraffin Manicure and Pedicure, Foot Spa, Hair Spa treatments, and more. The duration of the package depends on the services selected and individual requirements.

(The author is an internationally renowned beauty expert and is known as the Herbal Queen of India.)