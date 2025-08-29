Why more women are prone to breakouts during the rainy season

The rainy season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings with it a set of skin problems, especially for women. While the cool showers may feel refreshing, the high humidity, damp weather, and changes in temperature create the perfect environment for skin breakouts. Many women notice more pimples, acne, and oily skin during this season, even if their skin usually behaves well. But why does this happen? Let’s break it down.

1. High Humidity and Excess Oil Production

During the monsoon, the air is filled with moisture. This makes the skin sweat more and stimulates the sebaceous (oil) glands to produce extra sebum. For women with oily or combination skin, this excess oil clogs the pores and mixes with dirt and dead skin cells. The result? Breakouts, whiteheads, and blackheads. Even women with dry skin may notice sudden greasiness, leading to acne flare-ups.

2. Clogged Pores from Sweat and Dirt

The damp weather means that sweat does not evaporate as quickly as it does in summer. When sweat stays longer on the skin, it traps dirt and bacteria. This clogs the pores and creates the ideal condition for pimples. Since women often wear makeup or sunscreen, the layer of cosmetics combined with sweat can worsen the problem if not cleansed properly.

3. Weakened Skin Barrier

During the rainy season, the skin’s natural barrier becomes more vulnerable. Frequent exposure to dampness, rainwater (which often contains pollutants), and sudden changes in temperature between the outdoors and air-conditioned rooms can make the skin sensitive. A weakened skin barrier loses its ability to fight bacteria, making it easier for acne-causing germs to thrive.

4. Hormonal Fluctuations and Stress

For women, hormonal changes already play a big role in skin health. The monsoon season, with its gloomy weather and reduced sunlight, can increase stress levels and disrupt daily routines. Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can increase oil production and worsen breakouts. Women are more sensitive to these hormonal fluctuations, which makes their skin react faster.

5. Fungal and Bacterial Growth

The monsoon is also the breeding ground for fungal and bacterial infections. The skin stays damp for longer periods, especially around the hairline, jawline, and back. This dampness attracts bacteria and fungi that can cause folliculitis (inflammation of hair follicles), fungal acne, and red, itchy bumps. Women who sweat under tight clothes or don’t dry their skin properly after being in the rain are more prone to such infections.

6. Diet and Lifestyle Changes

Rainy season often brings cravings for fried snacks, hot tea, and comfort foods. While enjoyable, oily and spicy foods can increase inflammation in the body and trigger breakouts. Additionally, women who reduce water intake during the monsoon—since they don’t feel as thirsty—end up with dehydrated skin. Dehydration forces the skin to produce more oil, which worsens acne.

How Women Can Prevent Breakouts in the Rainy Season

• Gentle Cleansing: Wash your face twice daily with a mild, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove sweat, oil, and dirt.

• Lightweight Moisturiser: Even in humid weather, skin needs hydration. Use a gel-based or water-based moisturiser.

• Exfoliation: Exfoliate once or twice a week to keep pores clear, but avoid over-scrubbing as it can irritate the skin.

• Hygiene: Always remove makeup before sleeping and dry your skin after being caught in the rain.

• Balanced Diet: Cut down on fried foods and eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

• Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

• Breathable Clothing: Wear light, loose clothes that don’t trap sweat.

Final Word

The rainy season may bring freshness to the environment, but it also challenges skin health. Women are more prone to breakouts during this time because of the mix of hormones, oily skin activity, makeup use, and lifestyle habits. However, with the right skincare routine and a little extra care, it is possible to keep the skin clear, healthy, and glowing throughout the monsoon.

(The writer is a, Sr. Consultant - Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)