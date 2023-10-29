Wisdom Unveiled: Remi Poddar’s Artistic Journey Through the Feminine Spirit

In the heart of New Delhi’s cultural hub, the India Habitat Centre’s Open Palm Court recently bore witness to a mesmerising three-day solo exhibition, as Remi Poddar, both an accomplished artist and the Director of the Speaking Art Foundation, unveiled her magnum opus—a stunning collection of 80 artworks. With a blend of mixed media and a creative palette of tools, Poddar’s exhibition cast a radiant spotlight on women as living embodiments of wisdom.

The mesmerising display transported viewers through a rich tapestry of themes, each expertly crafted to convey the significance of meditation and yoga, drawing profound connections to the enigmatic Yoginis and Matrikas of the 11th century. Poddar’s artistic voyage ventured into thematic realms that explored meditation, yoga, the concept of ‘Nazar’ (the evil eye), ‘Kutumb’ (family), the divine, and even the equine world, all intricately interwoven with elements of nature.

A closer examination of her work reveals a harmonious fusion of flora and fauna, artfully integrated into the tapestry. Lotus blooms, mysterious mushrooms, delicate butterflies, wise owls, sinuous snakes, and the graceful water creepers converge with vibrant roses, captivating the observer’s imagination.

Religious icons such as Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, and Lord Ganesha take center stage in her exhibit, showcasing Poddar’s dexterity in depicting divine energies. Her artwork encapsulates the essence of womanhood in its entirety—exploring their complexities, strengths, vulnerabilities, and empowerment.

Remi Poddar’s artistry transcends mere observation; it is a profound reflection of her personal experiences and a quest to unravel the complex narratives surrounding women in society. Her exhibition’s title, thoughtfully chosen, encapsulates the myriad roles that women navigate daily. The artworks beautifully depict women ensconced in a cacophony of life’s trials, tribulations, and societal expectations, all while emanating an inner strength and empowerment that cannot be overshadowed. Among the highlights of her collection, one piece notably illustrates the intricate steps of Surya Namaskar performed gracefully upon the canvas of a butterfly. It is a testament to the artist’s belief in the transformative power of yoga, both physically and psychologically, to surmount any obstacle.

Poddar’s artwork goes beyond the individual, extending to the concept of women generating positive energy through the sharing of wisdom and knowledge. Her paintings portray women as vessels of inner fire, their eyes ablaze with unwavering confidence and self-assurance.

In its entirety, Remi Poddar’s exhibition is a celebration of profound transformation—the latent strength within every woman, waiting to be awakened through the spiritual path of yoga. Her artistic odyssey beckons viewers to reflect upon the incandescent and empowered spirit that radiates from within women, encouraging them to embrace their inner strength, and to share wisdom and knowledge, igniting a collective beacon of empowerment. “Wisdom Unveiled” is more than an exhibition; it is a captivating journey into the profound depths of femininity, a testament to the potential strength and wisdom that resides within every woman, just waiting to be set free through the transformative power of yoga.