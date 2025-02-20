Women Artists Lead Change at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Powerful Illustrated Comics on Sustainability

Women artists are leading a transformative initiative at Maha Kumbh 2025, using illustrated comics to promote responsible waste segregation and recycling while highlighting the crucial role of female sanitation workers. Curated by Gaysi Family in collaboration with Coca-Cola India and its foundation Anandana, the initiative under the Maidaan Saaf campaign empowers women artists to turn public spaces into immersive storytelling experiences.

“The idea was to bring together women artists from different parts of the country to identify this moment as an opportunity for communicating the need for and the path to change,” said Priya Dali, Creative Director of Gaysi Family. “It was also important for us to ensure that the process of waste segregation and recycling was explained using visual storytelling and minimal, simple copy that would be easily accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. We hope the way these comics are positioned at Maha Kumbh allows people to think about them long after they return home.”

The illustrated panels, spanning a 12-kilometer stretch of the river ghats, are incorporated into women’s changing rooms made from recycled multi-layered plastic waste. This integration embeds environmental consciousness into daily interactions, making sustainability a lived experience for millions attending the Kumbh. The comics, featuring diverse female characters and relatable settings, highlight simple actions such as proper waste separation and their direct impact on recycling efficiency. More importantly, they shed light on the lives of female sanitation workers, underscoring their vital contributions and how responsible waste disposal can uphold their dignity.

Illustrator and visual artist Priyankar Gupta emphasized the effectiveness of storytelling traditions in conveying public messages. “Visual narratives like scrolls and Patachitras have always been fantastic tools for mass communication. Comics or graphic narratives, like what we created for Maha Kumbh 2025, serve as an eye-opener while making the message simple and engaging.”

For Ghana, a freelance artist and collaborator with Aravani Art Project, the impact of creative interventions extends beyond their immediate surroundings. “The effectiveness of behaviour change communication lies in its ability to make complex ideas more approachable. Showing women how to segregate waste at the changing stalls could trigger a larger impact. Creative interventions like these play a key role in shifting public attitudes over time.”

Saloni Goel, Senior Director, ESG Value Creation, Coca-Cola India, recognized Maha Kumbh’s immense potential for fostering behavioural change. “As one of the largest human gatherings in the world, Maha Kumbh presents a unique opportunity to inspire large-scale behavioural change. Its deeply rooted local cultural ethos creates the ideal space for creative interventions that can drive lasting shifts in attitudes toward recycling and responsible waste segregation. By harnessing the power of women artists, culture, and storytelling, this initiative aims to foster ongoing environmental awareness.”

By weaving together tradition, sustainability, and artistic expression, these women illustrators are transforming the Maha Kumbh into a canvas for change. Through comics, they are not just educating but inspiring millions to adopt long-term waste management and recycling practices—one illustrated panel at a time.