Women Leaders Drive Growth-It’s Time to Open More Doors

Every boardroom tells a story. Some are filled with voices of authority, confidence, and experience. Yet, in many of these rooms, a critical voice is still missing—the voice of women in leadership.

A recent report[1] by LinkedIn and The Quantum Hub states that women now hold 18.3% of senior leadership roles in India—a number that has grown but not fast enough. The real question isn’t just about progress. It’s about whether workplaces are doing enough to truly open doors for women to lead.

Why Do So Few Women Make It to Leadership?

Despite excelling in education and early careers, many women hesitate to take that final step into leadership. Why?

It’s not due to a lack of ambition or capability. Instead, it’s because of a system that isn’t always built to recognize and support their growth.

The reality is stark:

l 30% of leadership roles in education are held by women[2]

l That number drops to 14% in real estate

l And plummets to just 8% in infrastructure

These industries shape societies, yet leadership in these spaces remains overwhelmingly male-dominated.

And beyond the structural barriers, there’s something even more revealing: the internal barriers women face—deep-rooted beliefs and conditioning that often hold them back.

l Fear of failure—and being judged more than men for it

l Hesitation to negotiate for opportunities they’ve earned

l The false belief that networking isn’t for them

l Risk aversion and lack of confidence in leadership readiness

I’ve had conversations with incredibly talented women who’ve questioned whether they’re “ready” for leadership—even when they’re already excelling. The truth is, no one is ever fully “ready.” But men take the leap, while women wait for certainty.

What Needs to Change?

It’s time for workplaces to evolve—to not only welcome women into leadership but actively create pathways for them to rise.

1. Mentorship & Sponsorship Matter—A Lot

Mentorship is valuable, but sponsorship is transformational. Women need more than advice—they need advocates who will:

l Ensure they are considered for leadership roles

l Push for their inclusion in key decisions

l Challenge unconscious biases in hiring and promotions

2. Rethinking Career Breaks & Flexibility

Taking a career break—whether for maternity, caregiving, or personal reasons—shouldn’t mean stalled progression. Yet, in many organizations, it still does.

Companies that implement structured return-to-work programs and flexible career paths don’t just support women—they retain top talent and strengthen their leadership teams.

The Business Case for Gender Diversity Is Clear

This isn’t just a moral conversation—it’s a business one, too.

Companies with more women in leadership see a 20% higher return on equity (ROE)[3]. Diverse teams are 1.7X more likely to lead in innovation. Employee engagement rises by 30% in inclusive workplaces, boosting retention and productivity [4].

When women rise, businesses thrive.

Learning from the Next Generation

I’d tell the younger generation to keep pushing, keep questioning, and keep demanding better. Your generation isn’t afraid to call out performative DEI efforts—you expect action, not just words. And honestly, that’s something we all can learn from.

Gen Z sees diversity, equity, and inclusion as non-negotiable. A Deloitte study found that over 70% of Gen Z job seekers consider a company’s DEI stance before accepting an offer. You’re holding workplaces accountable in ways that previous generations didn’t, and that’s powerful.

But here’s what I’d love to learn from you—how do we make DEI efforts more than just policies? How do we bake inclusivity into workplace culture so it’s not just a checkbox but a way of working? Let’s keep having these conversations, because real change happens when we learn from each other.

Turning Conversations into Action

The conversations we’re having today can’t just stay as words.

It’s encouraging to see more men step up as allies, but real progress requires collective action:

l Treating each other with respect

l Creating safe spaces for honest conversations

l Lifting and supporting each other towards leadership

We all have a role to play in making leadership more accessible, more diverse, and more inclusive.

The question isn’t whether women are ready for leadership. The question is whether workplaces are ready to let them in.

Let’s turn these conversations into real change.

Reference:

[1] https://thequantumhub.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Women-in-Leadership_Linkedin_Final_p1-32_31May.pdf

[2] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1320259/india-share-of-females-in-leadership-positions-by-sector/

[3] https://www.iima.ac.in/sites/default/files/rnpfiles/8631467072015-03-34.pdf

[4] https://hr.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/trends/77-of-indian-employers-believe-that-diversity-inclusion-and-belonging-are-crucial-for-organisational-performance/90725431.