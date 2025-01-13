Women pioneers in India’s startup boom

India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed an unprecedented transformation since the launch of the ‘Startup India’ initiative in 2016. The number of registered startups has skyrocketed from just 400 to an impressive 1,57,066 by 2025, reflecting the country’s burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit. Along with this surge in startup numbers, investments have soared from $8 billion in 2016 to a massive $115 billion, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

A key highlight of this remarkable growth is the increasing participation of women in the startup sector. Of the 1,57,066 startups registered, over 73,000 have at least one woman director. This represents nearly half of the total startups, showcasing the crucial role women are playing in shaping India’s startup landscape. These women entrepreneurs are driving innovation and contributing significantly to economic growth.

The startup sector has become a major job generator, with more than 1.6 million jobs created across the country. This reflects the broader impact of the initiative, which aims not only to foster innovation but also to create a thriving job market. India has now become the third-largest startup hub globally, with over 100 unicorns—startups valued at over $1 billion—further solidifying its position as a key player in the global business ecosystem.

The ‘Startup India’ initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced a range of support schemes, such as tax exemptions, the Startup India Seed Fund, and a Credit Guarantee Scheme. These initiatives, alongside policies focused on sectors like biotechnology, agriculture, and renewable energy, have helped the startup ecosystem thrive, particularly in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Women entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to address challenges both locally and globally. The growing number of women-led startups in India stands as a testament to the changing landscape of entrepreneurship in the country.