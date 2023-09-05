Live
- Gujarat: 2 killed, 3 injured in Tapi factory blast
- Bring Anti coversion bill in AP
- We did not know BJP is so weak. Scared of INDIA bloc. Oppn on the name Bharat instead of India
- TTD governing body meets, takes crucial decision
- Will Govt bring bill to change the name India into Bharat?
- K’taka Lokayukta special court issues non bailable warrant against Sasikala, Ilavarasi
- Education Minister extends Teachers’ Day greetings
- Odisha BJP lays out road map for next polls
- NAFFCO to set up its facility in Telangana
- Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
World Samosa Day
If you’ve never had one of these delicious little pockets of goodness, you’re certainly missing out.Here is the first and most important thing you need to know about Samosas: they are a delightfully fried dish filled with onions, peas, potatoes, cheese, beef or lamb, or any of a myriad of other fillings.
Samosas have become increasingly popular in the US, and World Samosa Day encourages you to try them out if you’ve never had them, no matter where you’re from. Let’s take a look at the history of these delicious little pouches of culinary love!
