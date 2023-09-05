If you’ve never had one of these delicious little pockets of goodness, you’re certainly missing out.Here is the first and most important thing you need to know about Samosas: they are a delightfully fried dish filled with onions, peas, potatoes, cheese, beef or lamb, or any of a myriad of other fillings.

Samosas have become increasingly popular in the US, and World Samosa Day encourages you to try them out if you’ve never had them, no matter where you’re from. Let’s take a look at the history of these delicious little pouches of culinary love!