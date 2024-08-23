Your child’s ENT health: A parent’s guide to monsoon survival

The monsoon is known to bring relief from the scorching heat of the summers. Making for refreshing weather, people are very much indulgent in enjoying the rain and cool breeze. But along with pleasant weather, the monsoon also brings a host of diseases with itself. The season provides an ideal environmental condition for breeding infection-causing microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi.

Children are the most vulnerable during the season, running the risk of contracting infection due to weakened immunity. The probability of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) infection is also high during this time of the year. It can give rise to a range of issues, such as sinusitis, ear infections, throat irritations, nasal allergies, viral infections, etc. Therefore, precautionary measures should be taken beforehand to safeguard the children from developing symptoms of coughing, ear pain, or nasal congestion. Having discussed the diseases during the season, let’s explore ways to take care of the child’s ENT health during the monsoon.

Ensuring dry ears

Parents should focus on keeping the ears dry for the children. In case any trace of water is left in the ear after bathing or swimming, it can increase the chances of moisture buildup, which can eventually give rise to the development of fungal infections such as swimmer’s ear, a common phenomenon during monsoon season. Simply wiping off the child’s ear with a soft cloth can remove the moisture from the ear, helping in keeping them dry.

Restrict outdoor activities

Considering that rains during the monsoon are frequent and untimely, it is advisable to restrict unnecessary outdoor activities of children. Getting wet in the rain or swimming can expose children to contaminated water and introduce them to harmful bacteria and parasites, which are responsible for causing ear and throat infections.

Boosting immunity

During the season, parents should prioritize boosting the immunity of the children. In order to fight the infections, a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals can immensely help in strengthening the immune system. At the same time, maintaining proper hydration can also help a lot, flushing out toxins from the body along with keeping the mucus membrane moist to form a barrier against pathogens and prevent their entry into the body.

Exercising nasal hygiene

Practicing nasal hygiene is another effective way to keep sinusitis and other respiratory problems at bay. Rinsing off the nasal passage with saline solution can invariably help in clearing the allergens, pollutants, and germs from the passage, significantly reducing any risk of contamination.

However, even after taking precautionary steps, in case the child develops issues of sinusitis, ear infections, and throat irritations, it is advisable to take timely treatment by consulting a paediatrician or ENT specialist.

