A makeup artist’s tips for concert-ready beauty

The gorgeous rhinestone eye shadow outline trend has to be one of our favourite 2023 concert makeup looks. Concert parties always trigger the energetic rush in us to look and feel our best. On one side we are all excited to rock the party with our fellow mates on the other side we want to achieve makeup looks to look like the next Ariana Grande or the Dua Lipa of the crowd. But the cluttered and confused idea of what to wear as a signature show-stopper makeup always makes a fuss.

“Wear sweatproof makeup to a concert to avoid your makeup getting messed up after a few minutes of fun. Use a lightweight, matte foundation, and work the rest of your look on top of that. If you use a liquid foundation (not advised), be sure to set it in with a powder so it doesn’t get ruined,” says Raveen Anand, a makeup artist and founder of Beauty by Raveen Anand.

Raveen shares some tips to achieve the look of concert-ready beauty:

Rhinestone Eyeliner: Don’t just use eyeliner to frame your eyes, double up with rhinestones. This makes for a guaranteed killer look for your upcoming concert makeup.

Bold Red Lips: A black winged liner paired with a bold red lip is a forever slayer. This is just perfect for any rock concert makeup look.

No-Makeup Makeup Look: A no-makeup makeup look is perfect for girls and women at any concert to dazzle their charisma as it is classic and gorgeous in its way.

Cat Eyeliner Makeup: This step-by-step graphic is a great way to try out the cat eyeliner trend for someone wondering how to do makeup for a concert.

Winged Eyeliner: A sweatproof all night long waterproof winged eyeliner is a great way to easily do your concert makeup with no worries of it smudging.

Shades of Brown: An easy and classic go-to look for any concert is a Smokey eye using different shades of brown.

Dramatic Lashes: Make your eyelashes the centre of the show and attraction with a concert makeup look that specifically highlights both your bottom and top lashes.

Gold Eyeshadow: 70’s inspired golden eyeshadow is a staple for every girl to rock to at least one concert in their life.

Watermelon Colours: If you’re obsessed with Kylie Jenner, then you have to try the watermelon-coloured makeup idea.

Dash of Pink: In your concert makeup look if you want a pop of colour but don’t want to go all out, try just adding a dash of pink just like Selena Gomez.

Neon Yellow Makeup: Get a fun ‘80s throwback look with a bold neon yellow eyeshadow that will wow the crowd.

Follow these steps to pace up your makeup game to the next level as the rollercoaster of makeup styles from bling to colours was a series of options for us to decide what to wear according to the mood of the concert and if our inner confidence is on the behalf of the makeup look or not.

Trying new trends in makeup might intimidate you but gradually the art of grasping new techniques and wearing it like a pro will conquer.