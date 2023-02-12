A platform for women MLAs to enhance their leadership skills

Women are not only good at taking care of their home efficiently but also excel in essaying an imperative part in nation building.



A number of women public representatives are already leading in several constituencies across the country. As elected MLAs, they have already proved their leadership qualities in their respective constituencies.

Honing their leadership skills further and grooming them to become national leaders, a three-day workshop featured by the National Commission for Women (NCW), a pan-India capacity building session, in Visakhapatnam focused on gender responsive governance for elected women representatives as a part of 'she is a changemaker' programme.

With a goal to empower women Members of the Legislative Assembly, the workshop, led by Chairperson of the NCW Rekha Sharma, focused on multiple topics. They included practical challenges faced by women in politics, understanding proceedings of the Assembly, strengthening legislative traditions, effective leadership, gender responsive governance, gender sensitive language, gender budgeting – a tool for women's empowerment, digital literacy and social media training.

MLAs who took part from various states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra found the platform quite resourceful. Sharing her views, MLA of Manamadurai constituency, Tamil Nadu Tamilarasi Ravikumar, says, "The dynamics of local bodies in Tamil Nadu have changed as women make over 60 percent of their presence in the local body. Reservation for women should be passed in the parliament at the earliest so that more women get opportunities in the political arena as they are capable of handling diverse roles with equal ease."

Highlighting the state government's pro-women policies, MLC Varudhu Kalyani from Visakhapatnam mentions that Disha App and Act set an example for other states to follow suit. "Also, the topics discussed at the workshop aided in polishing our expertise and enhancing them. The platform provided an opportunity for the participants to learn fresh perspectives," the MLC says.

After attending the workshop, MLA Raj Kumari Thapa from Sikkim termed it as a wonderful experience. "Avenue such as this helps in learning best practices followed by other states and also sharing our experiences with one another. The topics highlighted by the resource persons inspired us to apply best practices in our day-to-day-life. 50 Percent of women form a part of the local body elections in Sikkim even though more women contestants vie in the elections." Describing Visakhapatnam, Raj Kumari says that the city exudes charm but cleanliness at Kailasagiri and local bazaars have to be improved.

Agreeing that the national-level workshop such as this would aid in moulding women's political career, MLA from Byculla Vidhan Sabha constituency, Maharashtra, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, expresses her gratitude to both the Central and state governments for creating a learning platform for the women MLAs. "Challenges faced by women MLAs in various constituencies across the country and measures to be considered to iron them out were discussed at length during the session. In AP, Disha App is appreciable as it provides security to women in distress," she opines.

After participating in the session, MLA from Kayamkulam constituency, Alappuzha district, Kerala Prathibha Hari says that the avenue offered her an opportunity to meet courageous women leaders from various constituencies. "The sessions exuded positive energy and provided a great learning experience for all of us," she defines.

Sharing her opinion, Singanamala constituency, Anantapur, AP MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy says that most of the welfare schemes implemented in Andhra Pradesh continue to benefit women. "Since the amount of welfare schemes is getting credited to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries, domestic violence has comparatively come down," the MLA observes.

MLAs who attended the workshop mention that they look forward to participating in such platforms at frequent intervals as they help in expanding their horizons and empowering them politically which eventually aid in contributing to good governance.