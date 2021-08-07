Add colours to your gym outfits

Initially gym or the idea of working out can e boring for everyone but you are the one who can make your gym days motivating, Want to know how? Colors play a vital role in setting up your mood and can be motivating enough during your initial gym days. Be it prints, checks, florals etc anything that adds a spark to your outfit. Working out is a lot more appealing when you're also wearing exercise clothes of your choice, fit and of course colour.



Prints



Add printed joggers to your gym / yoga wear. It gives a simplistic look to your active wear. You can choose to match both the top and the bottom with similar print or style your colourful bottoms with a solid top if you don't want to go all out. Play it up by choosing pieces that don't stick to one colour palette to make the ensemble super playful and exciting.

Colour coordination



Matching sets with dual tones is one of the best ways to add colour in active wear. They are both stylish and smart for your workout routines. Also, who doesn't love a pop of colour?

Coloured monochrome with a pop



Adding different shades of the same colour in your outfit can make your look smart and fashionable both at the same time. It is a great way to add your favourite colour while playing with the different shades in between. It is just like playing with transition shades of a particular color.

East or West Basic is the best

If you are not one among those who loves a lot of colours, you can always go with the classic black and white way. It can add a little brightness to your outfit while keeping things minimal and chic. After all, black and white is a classic.