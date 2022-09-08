Ananya Birla to make International Ramp debut at London Fashion Week

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, is preparing for her debut in the international fashion world. She is well-known for her eclectic sense of style and will be walking the runway for celebrated Indian couturière, Archana Kochhar. The designer will be showcasing for the first time at prestigious London Fashion Week.

Ananya Birla states, "I'm looking forward to being a part of the London Fashion Week and supporting the Make In India campaign on the world stage. Archana Kochhar is a talented designer and I can't wait to walk for her. "

The show, in collaboration with the British Fashion Council, will take place on September 17, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency, London - The Churchill. Kochhar, who has worked with Bollywood stars, is also the first Indian designer to be designated to propel the Make In India campaign, which was launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in 2014 on global territories.

Alongside Kochhar, Elizabeth Emanuel, a British designer best known for designing late Princess Diana's wedding gown, currently on display at Kensington Palace London, will appear during the nightfall slot.

Kochhar's collection 'Lé Gehna,' focuses on emerging bridal trends from the modern world. The collection will be a vibrant showcase of royal hues, avant-garde cuts, and seamless textures, with a striking medley of artisanal Indian embroidery and western silhouettes. Birla is expected to dazzle in a bespoke emerald saree gown, with an emphasis on promoting Indian heritage on the global stage.

Archana Kochhar states, "Craft and handiwork are at the core of my work and I'm pleased to associate with Ananya Birla who enjoys a distinct cultural and artistic lineage. My collection's overall theme is all about inclusivity and consciousness and to inspire forward-thinking fashion conversations in the bridal fashion circuits."