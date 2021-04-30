Appreciation for service

Hyderabad based gynecologist and a true champion for women, Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson of Fernandez Foundation was awarded in the '29th Yudhvir Foundation Award' for her selfless and compassionate work in the field of maternal healthcare and contribution to the empowerment of women. She received the award from Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in a virtual meeting.



An otherwise elaborate function, this year, keeping in view of the pandemic, the trustees decided to keep it strictly low key in a small private virtual ceremony ably compered by Anuj Gurwara. As a part of her award, Dr Evita Fernandez has been presented with a citation and Rs 1 Lakh honorarium.

M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Dr Fernandez for her path-breaking efforts to make childbirth a natural and positive experience for women.

While addressing the Yudhvir Memorial Award ceremony from Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Friday Venkaiah Naidu said, "Women health is vital for the overall health of a family, under-nutrition continues to affect women in India and concerted efforts are needed to address the issue."

Venkaiah Naidu on Late Shri Yudhvir in whose name the award is instituted, today being his 100th birth anniversary, remarked that he was a man of many parts. "He was a freedom fighter, social worker and a reputed journalist, all rolled into one. Above all, he was a noble individual, a truly exemplary human being."

Adding to that he also said that award and honour restored upon Yudhvir views, not only motivates the awardees to scale greater heights but also inspires others to evaluate themselves. A tradition of recognising and rewarding people for their good work has been embraced in the Indian culture, Naidu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Evita Fernandez, said, "I stand before you with emotions and indeed honor for receiving the Yudhvir Memorial Award and I have read the life sketch of Yudhvir Ji and discovered him as a freedom fighter and renowned journalist. He had faced many trials including being imprisoned and yet he demonstrated incredible courage. Today it is his 100th birthday and I wish to refer to the fact that both daily Hindi Milap and Fernandez Hospital are 70-year-old institutions, we share a common history, we both are engaged in serving the community."

Dr. Fernandez feels that one of the commendable aims of the Yudhvir Foundation is to promote activities related to public health and the welfare of humanity. "This aligns with the vision and mission of Fernandez Foundation - we are committed to respectable care for women and children," Dr Fernandez added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Murlidhar Gupta, Chairman of Yudhvir Foundation thanked the Vice President for being the chief guest for the Yudhvir Foundation award ceremony. Gupta further said that Naidu has been a vocal supporter of anti-gender discrimination and applauded his call for a national movement to empower women and educate them.