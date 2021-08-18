Are you a modern Indian bride?

The contemporary Indian bride is nothing like her predecessors; being mostly in the age group of millennials or Generation Z, the importance she gives to individualism, value for money, quality and utility is far from what brides used to do back in the day.



The modern bride needs comfort as much as style, her choices are unconventional and her wedding is designed according to her taste and sensibilities. On the one hand she wants her parents to be happy and so doesn't mind going the traditional route-- to a limited extent! Young brides don't let up on what they want either — comfort, style, something exclusive and unique!

So while there may be many brides who still opt for customary red for their wedding ensemble, there's another set that's opting for ivories and light tones for their big day. Case in point is producer-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who got married over the weekend to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Known as a trendsetter, Kapoor chose a beautiful ivory hued Chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna, jewels gifted by her mother, Sunita Kapoor, and a vintage pearl veil by Birdhichand. A departure from the stereotypical big fat Indian wedding (one her sister Sonam Kapoor chose to have), hers was an intimate affair at her family residence in Mumbai.Rhea is not the only one, earlier this year, actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with long time girlfriend designer Natasha Dalal who rocked a pale gold ensemble from her own label. While the fashion police might not have approved of the opulent lehenga, the muted colour was still hailed as a good option for millennial brides.

Gauahar Khan was yet another bride who looked stunning in ivory at her wedding last year. For her nikah, the actress opted for a traditional intricate gharara paired with statement polki jewellery. "Given it's timeless appeal, clothing in ivory is having a major moment. The colour is subtle yet very impactful," says celebrity stylist Surina Kakkar. Several Indian designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Shyamal and Bhumika, Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Gaurav Gupta and Abhinav Mishra fit the brief when it comes to designing lighter tones for special occasions.