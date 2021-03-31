Awareness on menstrual health

Pure spokesperson Sandhya Gollamudi said that the organisation would conduct awareness programs on monthly changes in women.

Upasana Kaminey Konidela will launch Pure Femme Song and Film, Pure Guru at Pure Human Awards on April 4. She spoke at an event organised at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday Pure Femur Hygiene Awareness Campaign.

She focused on managing menstruation adequately and with respect for adolescent girls. The goal of the Pure Femme program is not to influence the girl's education but for easy access of hygiene products, demonstrating their use, and interactive sessions that help them understand adolescence ensure a supportive environment, including teachers and boys in conversation, to create a general state around this culturally taboo topic. The programme also aims to provide education on menstrual hygiene for girls, so that they have the confidence and authority to make informed decisions on how to manage menstruation.

It promotes menstrual education for teachers, boys, and parents. Thereby helping them to break down negative social norms, allow girls to stay in school by giving them access to hygienic menstrual products, toilets, water, and disposal options. This is going to help children around the world.

Pure Youth, a leadership program, aims to discuss and raise awareness about the impact of education on society through a number of projects and fundraising. With a strong foundation of dedicated elementary, middle, and high school ambassadors spread across the United States, Pure Youth serves to better understand public school standards, provides assistance to schools in developing countries around the world.

Pure Youth supports projects from all program areas. It gives them an opportunity to understand the impact on lives that can help change. It is not a for-profit organisation, founded in 2016 to bring educational and livelihood opportunities closer to economically disadvantaged children, disadvantaged youth and the general population.





