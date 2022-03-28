Ayurveda gives effective recovery from autoimmune diseases

Maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is the basis for healthy and disease-free living. Immunity is a body response that is a boon for humans that provides the ability to survive against natural odds over a period. But on the contrary, autoimmune responses are the challenge to deal with for living a sustainable life. The autoimmune diseases demand urgent medical attention as if not treated can eventually create inflammations and can cascade into a variety of diseases.



Autoimmunity is a term associated with the immune system which plays an important role in generating responses against foreign antigens. Autoimmune diseases occur when the body defense mechanism recognizes healthy body cells as foreign antigen and thereby generates an adaptive immune response against these self-antigens. When having an autoimmune disorder the body system losses the ability to recognize or distinguish between healthy tissue and potentially destructive antigens. The consequences of autoimmune diseases include the destruction of healthy body tissues and abnormal growth of the organs. Some of the common autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, and celiac disease.

Dr Mukesh Sharda Founder of Dr Sharda Ayurveda is practicing for more than 15+ years and successfully treated more than 50k+ patients worldwide for all chronic diseases.

The symptoms of autoimmune diseases are non-specific at the onset of the disease. But progressively if timely treatment is not given can lead to unmanageable complications. Allopathic medications work on the symptomatic treatment which is merely the suppressing of disease causes. But on the other hand Ayurvedic treatment is done by first discovering the root cause of autoimmune disease and treatment then progresses accordingly. Ayurveda follows a natural, holistic and systematic approach for treatment. Through Ayurveda, one can naturally reverse the disease symptoms and restore the balanced immune system. Some of the best Ayurvedic tips which can provide the best and most effective results are:

Avoid fermented food

Ayurveda believes that by limiting fermented food in the diet one can avoid the production and accumulation of the toxins in the body. Thus, decreasing the chances of depletion of health. Fermented food blocks various channels of the body thus restricting the performance of the various activities of the body organs. Some of the food that has to be limited are yogurt, yeast, and bread.

Practice meditation

It is believed that practicing meditation daily helps in recovering from neurological conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression which are known for majorly causing the development of autoimmune diseases. If not controlled it can worsen your symptoms.

Boost metabolism

Along with detoxification of the body, it is essential to keep up the metabolism which gets affected if suffering from an autoimmune disorder. Some of the best Ayurvedic herbs are neem, Guggulu, giloy, and Brahmi.

Lifestyle modifications

The sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activities can significantly affect the immune system thus reducing its ability to fight against foreign antigens. It affects both metabolism and the digestive system. Some of the best exercises to improve the digestive system are deep breathing, pelvic floor exercise, and sit-ups.

Rasayana treatment

A part of Panchakarma therapy that helps nourish all the tissues of the body to work optimally and effectively. This therapy focuses on purifying the body and additionally provides the shield against the reoccurrence of the disease.