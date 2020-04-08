B-town actresses spills beans on their fitness regime

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is probably body goals for many of us out there; she doesn't only promote a batch of healthy products but also likes to be healthy on a habitual basis. She follows a disciplined life, right from meditating to three definite meals to proper sleep and many other hale and hearty things. There are ample of secrets that she has shared during her journey like wearing Skechers light weighted shoes for workout, substituting cow's milk with buffalo's and many more. The diva's social media can help you make some healthy choices.

Kiara Advani

Kiara is not only known for her responsible movie and sartorial choices but also well-maintained figure. When asked on an interview, 'if she was a blessed soul?' The actress denied and told us about her regular health regimen, where she starts her day with lemon and lukewarm water to cleanse out the system, diva eats ghar ka khana regularly and munches on all the fibrous fruity delights when hungry. The star has as simple diet plan as we do, it's just she is watchful and knows what to eat when.

Sanya Malhotra

You know Sanya Malhotra as 'Dangal girl', the star doesn't only appear strong but also pretty, her power packed performance garnered a lot of followers. In an interview during Skechers Marathon, actress said "I love dancing and being on the Go all the time, for which I prefer light weighted shoes and the ones that give my feet good comfort. I encourage each one of you to take your health seriously and stay fit and truly understand the importance of walking". If you are fan of desi food like her then she can help list down some health tips for you.

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu is indeed fit but the actress dislikes to hit the gym, she generally likes to sweat out through recreational activities like squash, running, swimming which has end number of benefits and keeps your weight in touch. The starlet has always taken up challenging roles, wherein she is required to perform stunts and has always excelled all her roles. So, if you are not a gym person, you can blindly follow her natural ways to be fit.

Deepika Padukone

''The toughest part in the journey for me was not understanding what I was feeling or experiencing. Not being able to explain to people what it was. The diagnosis itself felt like a massive relief." Were few lines from Deepika when she liberally spoke about her mental health. The mega star also asked everyone of us to seek help in such needs, so on this World Health Day, lets pledge to do our best for oneself because the saying never gets old "Health is Wealth".