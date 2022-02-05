Beauty benefits of rice water

Rice water has been used in Asian beauty rituals for centuries to achieve glowing and smooth skin. Using rice water for the skin is a natural home remedy in treating and preventing acne, removing acne scars, and getting rid of hyperpigmentation.

Rice water contains amino acids, vitamins B and E, and minerals that promote cell growth, stimulate blood flow and keep the skin smooth, youthful, and bright in chilly weather conditions.

It's a beauty booster used by more and more people worldwide.

Rice is, of course, delicious as one of the vital culinary ingredients worldwide, so we all know how to make it, but when we are using it for beauty purposes, it's a different process, very simple, by the way.

You can use rice water cubes to boost collagen and nourish refresh skin. Put rice water into the ice tray and freeze it. Add cucumber too. Apply these ice cubes onto the face and uncovered areas around the face, neck, and uncovered area around the face, etc., as a toner. Rice water is great to keep the skin glowing and hydrated during winters.

You can use rice water for reducing dark patches or achieving a fair complexion by mixing rice powder with raw milk to form a thick paste. Apply thick paste on your face and uncovered skin, leave it for a few minutes, and wash it with clean, fresh water. Repeat it once a week to achieve excellent results. Although many beauty companies have launched soaps, toners, creams, etc., containing rice water, it is always advisable to go for homely herbal products.

Rice water acts as an excellent hair conditioner. You can add a few drops of essential oils like rosemary, lavender, or tea tree oil and apply it on hair to balance your PH level on the scalp and act as an excellent hair conditioner. After shampooing, apply rice water to your hair along with a few drops of lavender essential oil or rosemary essential oil. Let the rice water dry on hair in a natural environment for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with normal freshwater. Fermented rice water is rich in vitamin B, which also promotes melanin production for hair.

Fermented rice water protects the skin from UV rays and sun tan. Leave your boiled rice water out in your kitchen in an open space for 48 hours. When it starts to smell slightly sour, bottle it up and store it in your fridge. You can use fermented rice water in the same ways you can use regular rice water. Using rice water is also an effective remedy in treating sunburns. Applying it to sun-damaged skin can help the burns heal faster.

You can also prepare rice water with fermentation. In a glass jar put some rice and water (twice the quantity of rice). Keep it at room temperature for a day or two. Then, strain the mixture and keep the water in the fridge.

Rice wine increases the collagen in the skin, which keeps your skin supple and helps prevent wrinkling.

Rice is part of India's beauty legacy, which contains ferulic acid, a powerful antioxidant, and allantois, anti-inflammatory properties. So, whether you eat rice or not, use it in your face pack for glowing skin. The starch in rice water soothes the skin in conditions like eczema. Dip a clean washcloth into the rice water, then apply it over the affected area. After 2 to 3 minutes, allow the skin to dry by itself. Acne-prone skin or even skin with acne eruptions can be washed with rice water to soothe and heal the skin. It also helps to tighten the pores and refine the skin. Rice water may be applied on the face with cotton wool and then massaged for a few minutes to revitalise the skin. Rice water has an astringent effect and helps to prevent pimples and acne.

Mix cornstarch powder and rice powder in 1;2 ratios. Apply the powdery material evenly on the face by using a makeup brush and wash with clean water after a few minutes for silky smooth skin.

Rice powder or rice flour can be used as a facial scrub. It is ideally suited to oily skin and is effective as a facial scrub. It helps to cleanse the skin deep and unclog the pores, discouraging and dislodging blackheads. It removes dead skin cells, tightens the pores, and brightens the skin—mix rice powder with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Wash off with water.

Rice powder can also be added for body scrubs, gram flour, curd, rose water, powdered lemon, orange peels, etc.

Rice wine contains antioxidant properties which prevent premature aging and wrinkles on the skin.

Prepare a thick paste of rice flour, castor oil, and banana, apply over dark circles, and wash it with clean, freshwater. It will lighten skin around your eyes and keep you younger and fresh.

Take rice powder and multani mitti in equal proportions and make a paste of it. Apply the paste on your scalp and rinse off with fresh water after 45 minutes for smooth, soft, and lustrous hair.

Mix honey and rice powder and apply the thick paste on the face and open areas. Please leave it to dry in the natural atmosphere and wash after drying completely.

Cook a cup of rice. Remove the water and grind it to a thick paste with honey and milk. Apply a thick layer of this paste on the face and neck and let it dry before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Add yogurt to the mixture of sugar and rice. Apply the paste on your face and wash your face with fresh water after half an hour to get a flawless, fair, and attractive complexion.

It is preferable to use organic rice, clean filtered water, and rinse the rice thoroughly before use to get rid of any topical pollutants and pesticides. White rice is preferred over brown or red rice – since the water from the former has more extensive benefits.

Transcending the boundaries of food, rice offers a plethora of benefits for your skin and hair, a somewhat surprising beauty staple that's been used across the world.