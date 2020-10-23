Best care for breast cancer

In the last few months of lockdown and after the relaxation, I have continuously been counseling my various clients, family and friends on how to increase their phytochemicals. These bio-chemicals prevent infections, retard diseases, improve overall mood and help achieve optimum health. A talk about phytochemicals in incomplete without mentioning its foremost enemy; Cancer.

This breast cancer awareness month I would like to share with you that one in eight women are expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Some causes are clearly understood like cigarette smoking, alcohol, sugar, processed white flour, deep fried foods, preservatives, toxins etc. We are exposed to possible cancer causing substances all the time. But do not fear, our bodies have the amazing ability to clean up the damage they cause. For additional assistance, I use Food as a tool.

You will be amazed at the sheer number of Indian foods and phytochemicals that have shown a promising antidote effect to breast cancer. Let me run you through them:

Carotenoids are phytochemicals with powerful antioxidant activity. Lycopene in tomatoes is one such mighty carotenoid. Beta- carotene found in carrot, pumpkin is known to demonstrate anti- cancerous effects. Flavonoids; such as those found in onion and black tea, are said to possibly prevent the risk of breast cancer. Bio-active compounds found in cruciferous vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower lower inflammation and thereby lower the risk of breast cancer.

Phytochemical curcumin found in turmeric is one of the most powerful antioxidants to fight cancer. Sulphur and phytochemical allium found in garlic too lend their support in fighting cancer.

Over 200mg of Vitamin C doubles the survival odds. Choose Amla, Guava, Lemon. Favour fiber over simple sugars. Add in your whole grains from the wide variety of whole wheat ,millets, seed grains and unpolished rice. Flaxseeds, an ancient seed mentioned in 5000 year old Ayurvedic literature is packed with antioxidant Omega-3. Eat good quality fat from nuts, coconut, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. Avoid frying foods as it produces toxic compound acrylamide; which is a known carcinogen.

Healing spices of India are super rich sources of plant compounds that fight oxidation and free radical damage. This damage causes inflammation- the genesis of cancer. Opt for plant proteins from your variety of dals and whole pulses that we have at our disposal. Go organic by choosing food which is chemical and pesticide free. Satisfy your sweet cravings with natural sugar from fruits and dry fruits, keep it at minimum. Completely remove refined white sugars as they are a match made in heaven for any cancer.

Add on these wonder drugs that are found in your plant kingdom and avoid FAD promoting guides. I have laid forth the armament to destroy this disease that we shall together conquer; like we have every challenge that came our way.