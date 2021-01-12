Colours to flaunt on drapes this festive season

The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is marked with grand celebrations all over the country, with different names in every state.

Call it Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Sankranti in Maharashtra or Bhogali Bihu in Assam, the grandeur of this day is synonymous with pomp and splendor.

Speaking of festivities, there's no leaving out your wardrobe from the list of priorities. And since sarees have become the first choice for a traditional celebration, here's an array of them to choose from.

Classic black



In Maharashtra, everyone adorns black on the day of Sankranti. Follow the tradition and wear the customary black saree to take part in the celebrations.

Silken luxury



A gorgeous silk saree is a must for women who celebrate Pongal in the southern part of the country. While heavy Kanjeevarams are the most commonly worn fabric, wear a saree to exude the same refinement and elegance, albeit without the discomfort.

Soft, soothing green



In Bengal and Orissa, Makar Sankranti celebrates the end of a successful harvest season. To mark this, you can choose to wear green to resonate with the bounty of nature. Wear a somber shade of green in a lightweight fabric for a soft fall and luxurious sheen.

Bold red and green



Take part in kite flying with happiness and gusto. Instead of the restrictive and heavily-embroidered lehenga-choli sets, go for a traditional saree in fluid fabric to keep your spirits soaring high like the kites of Uttarayan in Gujarat. Go stylish this Makar Sankranti without compromising on comfort with fluid fashion sarees. Now prepare to hop onboard the festivities in your best traditional look.