Donning a divine role

Mallika Singh has been playing Radha in the serial "Radhakrishn" with elegance since two years. She was signed for the role when she was still in school. Just out of her teens, Mallika has displayed utmost grace while getting into the skin of the character. Her chemistry with Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Krishna, has been the main attraction of the show. While both actors are young to play these 'divine' roles they have carried them with maturity and felicity.



While the shoot is on at Umargaon one was able to pin down Mallika to talk about her role and herself. Mallika got into acting while in school and signed the role of Radha.

"My maternal aunt (Sonia Singh) is in the field. She has done a lot of serials. I used to get inspired looking at her as I have been seeing her on television since childhood. When I visited Mumbai during vacations I used to visit her sets. I got interested in acting then," she says.

Mallika was into dance before she took up acting. "My mother is a classical Kathak dancer and choreographer. I used to follow her from childhood and also learnt a bit from her. I was crazy about hip-hop also. My mother was interested that I pick up classical dance and go ahead but I was not so interested in it. I used to participate in school programmes. I used to go with my mother on tours from childhood and explore new things."

Although Mallika gave the audition for Radha's role in "RadhaKrishn" the serial went on the floors in 2018 (it began to be telecast in July 2018). She did not expect getting this role. "It was unexpected. I did not know acting and I felt the audition was not good. The production house (Swastik) wanted a certain character and I fitted that. Then the production house trained us on a lot of things."

Sumedh and Mallika share a crackling chemistry, both are exceptional in their roles. "Lot of work has been done to build this chemistry which people love, particularly by Swastik Productions. The teams have put in double effort more than us. Two years have passed. We all are staying together in Umargaon. The chemistry developed over time."

Mallika has been donning Radha's costume for more than 2 years now and she sees the change after wearing the costume. She has picked up positive points in the process from the serial. Mallika has to portray many shades of emotions from calmness, serenity, anger etc. and keep herself mentally and physically fit.

Mallika has been acting day in and day out for the last two years. Whenever she gets some free time she sleeps or goes to the beach in Umargaon with her mother, aunt and sometimes with the co-actors. She feels an actor has to learn everything and be prepared to face challenges. Mallika learnt, gymnastics and taekwondo besides dance.

"My journey so far as an actor has been very good. In any actor's or human being's life there are new things, new challenges. I have learnt a lot. After Radha, Mallika would like to do something which is challenging, different and good. I have not thought very deeply about it. I want people to accept me in various roles and not just as Radha," she ends the interview.