Dr Pratibha bags Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award

Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, Osmania Medical College Assistant Professor & General Physician, Writer, Social Activist and the founder of We for Women who worked tirelessly for twenty-four hours in their service during the pandemic was honoured with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award in HICC Hyderabad on Sunday Evening by Act Now organisation.

The Chief Guest of the event KS Murthy said that during the pandemic doctors had done fantabulous job and they are continuing their tireless service for the people health safety and the role of general physicians was much appreciable.

Dr Pratibha Lakshmi said that she had worked wholeheartedly as a doctor and had seen the light in many patients. She said that the award has given her more responsibility.