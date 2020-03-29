Education technology: One of many areas where fairer sex surpasses male counterparts

The ground is shifting! Gone are the days when women were underrepresented in entrepreneurship. Women entrepreneurship in the country has been on a rising graph in recent years, comprising almost 30 per cent corporate senior management positions in 2016.

Women are making a significant presence in the world of business, giving a reason to proudly say that women entrepreneurship is not an obscure concept any longer.

Surprising us with their achievements in different sectors, women are even surpassing men in some areas, education technology being one of them.

Rise of ed-tech and contribution of women entrepreneurs

Education technology, evolving at an unprecedented pace, has metamorphosed into a trendy phenomenon.

In fact, it is aggravating the waning fortunes of instructor led training. An increasing number of start-ups are exploring growth opportunities in the sector and a significant number of these entrepreneurs are women.

We are witnessing a transformational phase where the definition of learning is changing and public authorities, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs are jointly working to keep pace.

On their part, ed-tech start-ups with a large number of women entrepreneurs, are creating ripples in the Indian education system. What is driving these women entrepreneurs to innovate education is the way today's students are educated as it has a massive effect on our economy and society.

So, they are on the journey to make learning fun and help children pave the right career paths. Women entrepreneurs are encouraging children through technology to think, analyse, reason, solve and innovate which can lead to a progressive pedagogy.

Keen to introduce changes and innovation strategies

There is all together a new level of interest and investment in education technology. Global investment in education technology is expected to reach $252 billion by 2020, according to Tech crunch.

Women are of course better aware of ground level problems that children face with the education system so, there is a high probability of them being successful in the field of education technology.

These women are keen to build vital skills of creative, analytical, cognitive and critical thinking in children.

There are good reasons why technology infused education models are running successfully.

Being more focused on developing reasoning, innovative thinking and problem-solving skills, the women entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative start-up ideas to offer an education system which is personalized, accessible and cost effective.

Many of the ed-tech start-ups are even offering free courses or significantly cheaper options, allowing people to continue their education or just learn out of pure curiosity.

The contribution of women to education technology is immense and a pool of opportunities lie ahead of them.

The writer is a CEO & HR head , Globus Infocom