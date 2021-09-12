Effective home remedies for healthy and flawless skin

As you can find most of the ingredients in your kitchen, you can prepare do-it-yourself face masks for healthy skin. We'd suggest you to watch a few tutorials online and take note of the following tips!

Chilled tea bags for puffy eyes

Sipping green tea daily and throwing away the used tea bags? You may want to save it the next time. Other than flushing out toxins from your body, chilled black or green tea bags work wonders for your skin. Using this natural face beauty tip can instantly reduce puffiness around the eyes and make them look brighter and more awake. Put the bags on your eyelids and relax for 5 to 15 minutes as the tea bags work their magic.

Gram flour for tan

Gram flour or besan is used as a natural, mild exfoliator to get rid of dead skin cells, tan and sunburns. If you want clear, soft and naturally glowing skin here's the natural face beauty tip you need to know. Take equal amounts of gram flour and curd in a bowl and mix them well to form a paste. Apply this paste evenly on your face and neck, let it dry for half an hour before rinsing off with water. It will gently lift away dead skin cells and deep-set dirt, thereby lightening your skin tone and making it even.

Tomatoes to control excess oil

Excessive oil on the face doesn't only affect those with oily skin, in a country like India where the weather is humid in most parts, excessive oil is quite common. Enriched with lycopene, tomatoes contain anti-oxidants along with great cooling and astringent properties. It helps balance the natural oils of the skin and gets rid of any excess oil that you may be struggling with. This natural face beauty tip is also used for reduces signs of aging such as wrinkles and fine lines. Scoop the pulp one tomato and apply evenly on your face. Allow it to dry for 15 minutes and wash off with warm water and reveal naturally glowing skin.

Cucumber and lemon for blemishes

We all struggle with blackheads and blemishes, these make your skin look dull and tired. To get rid of blemishes and blackheads naturally and get a brighter and even looking skin tone, use a concoction of cucumber and lemon juice. Take equal amounts of cucumber and lemon juice and apply on your face before taking bath. Let it stay for 10 minutes before washing it off. Regular use of this natural face beauty tip will brighten your skin tone and lighten blemishes. The best part, it is suitable for all skin types!

Apple for open pores

Enlarged pores make your skin look mature, oily and attract a lot of dirt causing skin problems. An easy and effective natural face beauty tip is to place thin apple slices on the face and leave it for 15 minutes. Alternatively, you can prepare a paste of apple peel, vinegar, honey and some Multani mitti and some rose water. Let it dry on your skin for 30 minutes and then wash off. Apple soaks up excess oil from your face and closes pores, tightening your skin and making it look healthy and radiant.

Papaya to get rid of dead skin

Infused with a natural enzyme called papain, papaya naturally exfoliates the skin leaving it smooth and soft. Unripe papaya has higher levels of papain, so if you get one of those you can use it to gently exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells and other impurities. Those with sensitive skin types can also use papaya as it is less likely to trigger a reaction. Scoop out ¼ cup papaya flesh and blend it with 1 tablespoon of fresh pineapple to form a smooth mixture. Apply evenly and leave on for 5 to 15 minutes before rinsing off.

Green tea as a toner

If you follow a CTM routine(Cleansing-Toning-Moisturising) daily, you'd know the importance of a toner. Both white and green tea, when applied topically, has brightening, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating properties. With so many benefits in one product, how can it not be a natural face beauty tip? Here's what you need to do. Steep the tea in water for about 5 minutes and allow it to cool down or reach room temperature. Transfer to a spray bottle and spritz when required or pour a little on a cotton pad and pat on your face after thoroughly cleansing your face.