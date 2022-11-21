Empowering women with a promise of hope

An endeavour to promote and continue the education of kids at the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School in Jaisalmer, India, is the "Promise of Hope" bracelet made by Anita Dongre for CITTA. This bracelet was created with the hope that young women would have access to their deepest desires and the freedom to follow their own paths. It was inspired by the kindness, fortitude, and gentle strength of the elephant. The jewellery line "The Promise of Hope" also makes a commitment to give young women the education they need to build the lives they envision for themselves.

The students of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School are children of weavers, embroiders and nomads from the Thar region of Rajasthan. This is a community that has believed for centuries that hope and dreams were the right of a boy, a man who would grow to support the family. With the founding of this school and the nurturing of this community, over 400 girls reclaim the right to have dreams and hope for a life of their choosing. The school is aimed to provide education and training in traditional skill sets such as artistry, weaving, and embroidery for women. The royal family of Jaisalmer has joined the directorship and Manvendra Singh Shekhawat donated the land for the school. Michael Daube, Founder of CITTA says, "Many of the students at the school are first-time learners from their family. Our goal is to provide not only education but confidence in the girls. This will definitely have a positive rippling effect on the treatment of women in both their family and community."

Designer Anita Dongre firmly believes that empowering women is a prerequisite for a truly inclusive and progressive India. She extensively works with skilled artisans and weavers across the country to empower and with this artisanal community, bring economy back to the villages of India. 'The Promise Of Hope' is a tangible piece of the promise she sees in every young girl. She says, "The women of the Thar desert are ingenious and strong, finding joy in the face of some of the hardest living conditions. I partnered with CITTA because we share a strong belief that girls everywhere should be encouraged to have limitless imagination, passion, and ambition. In coming together to support the Rajkumari Ratnavati School we take one more step towards an equitable world, one in which women accept hope as default and work towards their dreams."

The bracelet was introduced on November 17 at a celebration with CITTA and Anita's VIPs at the Anita Dongre Flagship store in New York, and is now available online and in shops all over the world. The entire sale price of this bracelet supports CITTA's efforts to educate and empower these young women.