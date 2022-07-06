Everything you need to know about your child’s sleep problems

A good night's sleep is extremely critical for mental and physical growth and development of your child. Some children fall asleep as soon as the lights go out, but many children struggle even if they follow a tight schedule during the day. Contrary to popular belief, your child may be doing this unintentionally. There are many factors that can prevent a toddler from getting a good night's sleep.



Here's what you need to know about your child's sleep problems and why it is imperative to provide your child with good sleep.

Why does your child have sleep problems?



Excitement and expectations produce adrenaline and increase alertness. As a result of this, children become less drowsy. Scientists also suggest that sugar levels in your child's system before bedtime may affect their ability to fall asleep. A cake or chocolate bar before bed can significantly disrupt their sleep. The impact of today's electronics on children is very similar.

It may also be important to note that your child's body will sleep less as he or she grows older. Toddlers need 10-12 hours of sleep a day, while teens can do with lesser sleep. Another reason a child can keep awake is the nuisance of mosquitoes and other insects. The constant humming and biting can definitely interfere with sleep. Children affected by this can also spend a restless night.

As a result of sleep disorders



Lack of sleep can cause multiple problems such as weight fluctuations, loss of appetite, and even poor concentration. It affects the child's overall sleep cycle. In the worst case scenario, lack of sleep can also damage the posterior hypothalamus of the brain and can have long-term consequences such as: Impaired cognition.

Sleep deprivation solutions



The amount of time your child sleeps and the physical activity they engage in, also contribute to overall good sleep. Discourage playing with electronic devices and eating sweets at least two hours before bedtime (the sooner the better). The environment also plays a significant role - a quiet, dim room helps your child sleep better than a room with bright light and continuous noise.

Children can be protected by using solutions that give protection from mosquitoes. There are multiple options available. Goodknight's Gold Flash is powerful liquid vapourizer and is absolutely safe for use around children and family. With this, you can avoid your child's sleeplessness due to mosquitoes buzzing around. Even a single bite of mosquito can disturb your child's sleep.

For children who are unable to sleep due to the fear of dark, nightlights and comfort accessories (such as blankets and stuffed animals) can be very helpful in dispelling that fear. Parents must make it a habit to read bedtime stories to children to help them fall asleep.

Getting enough sleep is extremely important for children, as the brain is designed to solve problems and regulate blood pressure during sleep. This is why parents should keep these points in mind and make sure their child is getting the best sleep possible.