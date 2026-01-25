Anil Kapoor reflects on Fighter journey as film completes two years

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has marked two years since the release of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action drama Fighter, in which he portrayed Group Captain Rakesh “Rocky” Jaisingh. Commemorating the milestone, the actor shared a series of stills from the film on his official Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt message reflecting on the experience.

Expressing gratitude for the memories associated with the project, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Two years later, Fighter still soars high. Looking back with so much gratitude for the memories that stay long after the screens fade. Some journeys don’t end with the release.” He further added, “Here’s to the spirit, the people, and the love that keeps it alive.”

Inspired by a story written by Siddharth Anand and Ramon Chibb, Fighter starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film also featured Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal supporting roles.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter marked the first instalment in a planned aerial action franchise. The film was noted for its high-octane action sequences and technical finesse, with cinematography by Satchith Paulose and editing overseen by Aarif Sheikh. The music for the film was composed by the popular duo Vishal–Shekhar.

Looking ahead, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Suresh Triveni’s upcoming film Subedaar, where he essays the role of Arjun Singh, a former soldier grappling with the challenges of civilian life while attempting to mend his strained relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhikka Madan. The film is jointly produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni.

In addition to Subedaar, the actor is also set to appear in a significant role in Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail and co-starring Sharvari Wagh, the film is part of the expansive YRF spy universe.