As the name indicates, Family Day is a date for us all to pay tribute and honor to our families. Often, we do not appreciate our families as much as we should. This is because we spend so much time with them and we are so used to this that we do not take a step back and reflect on everything that they do for us. Family Day gives you the opportunity to do this. Of course, not all families are related by blood. There are step families. There are also families that you have inherited along the way. They may have even done more for you than your own family has ever done. Not all families are created equally, after all. And, this is okay! It is all about celebrating family and what this means to you.

We should all love our families, even if they annoy us at times! After all, families are always there for us. Through the good and the bad, you can always count on your family to be there. Families also love you for who you are, and they support you through everything. You can use family day to show your parents and other family members just how much they mean to you. There are a number of easy yet meaningful ways that you can do this. It can be as simple as just telling them how you feel. You can also share a fond memory with them, spend time with them, help around the house, or cook them a tasty meal. It is up to you!

Family Day is celebrated all over the world. In fact, in some countries it is celebrated as a public holiday. This includes Songkran in Thailand, as well as in the Australian Capital Territory, Vietnam, Vanuatu, Uruguay, the U.S. states of Nevada and Arizona, a number of different Canadian provinces, and in South Africa as well.