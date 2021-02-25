First beauty pageant from ‘Grehlakshmi Mrs India 2021’ announced

Grehlakshmi, India's No. 1 Hindi women's magazine is all set to make its mark in the pageant industry by announcing its very first season of 'Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2021'. The last date of entries to reach will be on 1 April, 2021.

Grehlakshmi magazine has always been synonymous to celebrating womanhood. As a fastest growing woman's monthly, the magazine has become a face for the woman of substance and always takes an honour to acknowledge their achievements and applaud their valiant efforts against all odds.

Through this pageant, the magazine aims to provide aspirations to every housewife who walks a trapeze all her life balancing all her responsibilities equally with love and dedication. The pageant is set to happen in one of the five star properties in New Delhi with auditions happening in major cities of the country.

The pageant is the brainchild of a vivacious and talented personality, Mrs Vandana Verma, the chief editor of Grehlakshmi Magazine. Driven by her aesthetic vision and entrepreneurial skills, Mrs. Vandana Verma has used her insight and experience combined with her educational background in making Grehlakshmi, a favourite among new age multifaceted, multitasking women.

Grehlakshmi Mrs India will be a platform that not only gives women the opportunity to showcase their beauty, intelligence and talent, but also provides a space where they explore and discover themselves through a challenging journey. This platform will offer every single contestant the opportunity to receive the best advice and tips to take on the world on an international stage.

The contestants will witness their transformation journey up close in the guidance of industry's best groomers, make-up artists, fitness experts, celebrity judges etc. The winner of Mrs Grehlakshmi India 2021 will be adorning the cover of this national magazine and will be entitled for a International holiday package of 4 days & 5 nights. The event is partnered by major brands along with media partners like Daily hunt, Josh app etc.

Lady Star Universe - 2018 & Mrs India - Empress of the Nation 2018 Simran Godhwani is the city director for this prestigious event where she will groom all the aspiring contestants from Bangalore for this pageant. She is an accomplished Kathak artist and is the founder of Krshala Dance Theatre and Co-founder of School of Meaningful Experiences.