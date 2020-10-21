Gaurang's magical 'Taramati' collection

A fashion presentation by National Award-Winning Textile and Fashion Designer, Gaurang Shah has always been a memorable event. At Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season Fluid Edition, Gaurang's 'Taramati' collection of 30 grand, heritage, and hand-woven sarees from the Golconda era was an enthralling experience.

Inspired by 'Taramati' an artisanal ode to the legendary courtesan who dazzled the Seventh Sultan of Golconda, Abdulla Qutub Shah, Gaurang showcased a treasure trove of saris, which brought the legend's romantic narrative to life with the extraordinary weavers' skills.

There was a masterful merging of complex designs created by master weavers and enhanced by surface embroidery in a rainbow of hues that moved melodiously from beige, wine, green, yellow, and then struck the high notes with rich purple and pink.

When it came to the traditional weaves of India from all corners of the country, Gaurang allowed his creativity boundless freedom. His design sensibilities brought in a newfound accent for the intricate ikat, superb Kanchi, graceful Patan and then moved to reinvent the glory of Kota, gentle Uppada, glorious Banarasi, stylish Kani, dramatic Venkatagiri and the timeless Paithani in the traditional complex jamdaani weave.

'Taramati' is an artisanal ode to the legendary courtesan of the Seventh Sultan of Golconda Abdulla Qutub Shah - The Ravishing Taramati. With an air of enigma, her melodious voice, carried by the gentle breeze from her Mahal, mesmerized the Sultan seated far away at the Golconda Fort.

This dreamy tale of love is an imperial voyage back to the nostalgic era of Hyderabad where dance and music were patronized in quiet evenings, by the rulers of dynasties, where Taramati and her sister Premamati had devoted their lives.

Revealing the idea behind Taramati Presentation for the Digital Lakme Fashion Week Gaurang said, "This collection is about India's glorious weaving heritage, "Taramati" is a spectacular collage of unique captivating nostalgic romantic narratives through an extraordinary artisanal interpretation of the finest hand-crafted textiles, with a reassurance that our vast living culture of textile crafts is still practised. Each Saree is an art, keeping these legends alive."

The cluster of saris in shades of green presented weaves from different states but it was the grand line up in all shades of red, maroon and wine that will delight the bride when she is trousseau shopping. For lovers of heritage weaves, crafts and Indian textiles, the 'Taramati' collection by Gaurang Shah will be the treasured, timeless possessions that will turn into heirlooms over the years.

Indulging in extremely complex designs woven by master weavers and skilfully ornamented embroideries by artisans in a myriad of vibrant colours ranging from elegant beige, wine, green, yellow to striking magenta, purple and hues of pinks.

Gaurang's "Taramati" a finely woven 30 luxurious Sarees takes you through an armchair virtual voyage of the vast handcrafted heritage of India in these times of strict social-distancing.

— Womenia Desk