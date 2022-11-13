Gauri Naidu: Her designs speak

"Fashion is something that changes daily, and being a costume designer is always challenging," says Gauri Naidu, who is making a name for herself in the film industry. Gauri started her career as a software employee and later pursued her passion in fashion field. She started her fashion career with mega daughter Niharika's debut film "Oka Manasu" is continuing like cake walk in Tollywood film industry.



"I worked for a software company for a year before deciding to pursue my passion, fashion. I informed my parents about this decision and later pursued my degree in Hamstech to have better knowledge about the fashion industry," says Gauri.

Gauri, who did not expect to be working in the film while studying, was offered the role of costume designer in the film 'Oka Manasu,' for which she received widespread praise. "I worked for Niharika on this film, and that's how my film career began," says the 31-year-old.

The costume designer is an important part of the film because they curate the customs based on the character and sketch them before designing for the personality. "I spend three to seven days designing for the film before meeting with the director and getting the sketch ready."

Gauri worked for films like "Oka Manasu", "Khaidi No 150", "Rangasthalam", "E Maya Peremito", "Suryakantam", "Akshara", "Gaddala Konda Ganesh" and "Thellavarithey Guruvaram". Her upcoming films are "Flashback", "Ari", "Simbaa" and "Shashivadane".

"I always wanted to be a fashion designer, but fate led me to work as a costume designer in the film industry. I started my career in 2013, and there was no one in the house with a film background, which made things difficult at first."

Gauri Naidu held the view that "hard work will definitely pay off." She said, "I make sure to keep my heart and soul while working for the film. I have four people working for me in my workshop, and we always try to put the beach mark while we work. Working for Rangasthalam was challenging because we used to work in the evening to prepare the outfit for the following day. We never knew when they asked. This job is something that the person who likes will enjoy to do." Gauri shares an incident happened at Chiranjeevi's Khaidhi No 150. She said, "While working for 'Khaidi no 150', I received a call from Chiranjeevi garu, who complimented me on the work I did; the compliment will remain with me for the rest of my life."