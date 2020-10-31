Get rid of excessive scalp sweating

Excessive sweating can be quite problematic, especially for your hair. It can make your hair dirty, ruin a carefully crafted hairstyle, make your scalp seem extremely shiny and oily-looking. Although perspiration can seem like a quite a nuisance, it is pretty important. It helps cool your body down and prevents it from overheating. However, if sweating from your scalp has gotten out of hand, here are a few tips that will help you keep it at bay.

Here are a few ways that can help you to get away with the issue of excessive sweating from scalp:

Using apple cider vinegar in your hair

Apple cider vinegar restores the pH balance of your scalp, and can also control the secretion of sweat. All you need to do is mix a few tablespoons of ACV with warm water, and then massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash it off.

Wear cool clothing

This may seem like a strange solution, but it does help. Wearing tight, constricting clothing prevents your body from breathing. If your body begins to feel extremely hot, it's very likely that you'll begin sweating from your head. You should also make sure that your scalp can breathe, as well. Avoid tight caps that 'suffocate' your head, since, like the rest of your body, your scalp needs a chance to breathe too. The heat that is trapped inside your cap can make your sweat glands work overtime.

Drink a lot of water

Drinking water and staying hydrated will help your body and stay cool and will help you sweat less. Moreover, it will help replenish the water content your body has lost because of excessive sweating. So, try drinking as much water as you can throughout the day.

Manage stress

It's really easy to get stressed out these days. If you feel like anxiety and stress trigger excessive scalp sweating, try meditating or deep breathing. Lowering your stress levels can reduce the likelihood of you sweating from your scalp, and can improve your overall health.