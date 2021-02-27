Grace Rhodes wishes to play item girl roles

British actor, dancer and pop singer Grace Rhodes who was seen in Street Dancer 3D as a dancer with Dharmesh is passionate about Indian films and wants to mark a debut in Bollywood and perform item numbers.

On talking about her first experience in Bollywood in Street Dancer 3D she shares, "This was my first Bollywood experience and working in the Hindi film industry. It was such a nice unit, everyone was extremely talented and the energy was amazing. Working with Remo Sir was an absolute pleasure. It was from there on I was approached for other work and new projects within the industry, so I will be forever grateful for this."

She says she would love to do item numbers and talks about the kind of roles she wants to play in Bollywood.

She says,"I'm really open minded, as I've had professional training in all areas of performance there is really no limit with what I love to do. I'm an artist and performer, I sing, dance and act. So would want to do all three. I would like to do some traditional styles also as well as modern. A few goals of mine is I definitely would love to work with platforms such as Tseries on "Item girl" roles and also, who knows you may see a collaboration with an Indian Singer where I can do both, the singing and dance."

Grace is a trained professional in musical theatre; Acting, Singing, and Dancing.

She adds, "I've always had an insight to the opportunities I could get if I really pushed myself. I started working within the music industry when I was just graduating from college. It was from this moment I was fortunate enough to see new parts of the world and it really made me want to learn more about different cultures, especially India. I would feel really proud to represent my home country (the UK) exploring these ventures, whilst also be very grateful to be able to work in a foreign industry embracing the art-form. I think working and pushing yourself to do new things really help you grow as a person."

On talking about her favourite actors with whom she wants to work Rhodes says that from what she has seen so far the men, Tiger shroff is a great dancer and also Ranveer Singh is a power house.

"I think Katrina Kaif, Shaddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. I would love to work with Bhushan Kumar, Karan Johar and Farah Khan. There are many actors and actresses I would love to work alongside can't possibly name one. And some great singers from India from Arijit Singh to Guru Randhawa, Raftaar. List goes on," adds the British actor.

Currently and in the near future, she is releasing a lot of new music. She was working internationally with Kondzilla, a similar platform to Tseries, but in Brazil.

"I was doing a funk-based project. Since then, I've been doing music in the Uk and US focusing on Pop/ mainstream sound. I've also just finished filming some acting projects which I will be able to speak about soon. As soon as it's possible I will be coming to India to work on various things, which I'm very excited about. I've been wanting to visit and and work out there for a while," ends the Street Dancer 3D fame actress.