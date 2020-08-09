Groom-in artsy style!

Staying in does not mean you should dress like you don't care anymore. Clothes and accessories can act as mood boosters. Artsy is a style trend, that make women who like to wear things that make a style statement of their own. One can create something in unconventional away from the traditional style. This can involve some very bold and bright colours, with exaggerated prints. The clothes generally had unusual silhouettes and some strangely unique shapes.

This trend stays away from conventional fashion styles and resembles the fashion sense of a creative thinker who wants to make a statement.

Leggings and asymmetrical tunic

The first way is to wear leggings or even skinny

jeans to pair it with an asymmetrical tunic. Asymmetrical tops provide the expressions of creativity in progress compared to a boring normal blouse due to their high and low hems. One of the best ways to style your asymmetrical tunic is to pair it with a pair of pretty black or grey leggings. Tall, flat boots, along with some jewellery, add to the wow factor of the overall style.

Casual fashion style

This is a more formal style and is best if we call it business casual. Casuals are still perfectly fine for business meetings and office events. While men wear a blazer with matching pants with a formal shirt and sometimes a tie, women can wear pants and skirts with matching tunics or blouses with a matching jacket. Keep enough business casual clothes in your collection for every occasion, as they won't fail to impress onlookers wherever you go.

Dramatic and creative jewellery

One of the best ways to increase the artistic feel of your journal is by wearing some creative jewellery. Just forget about the diamond necklace and the precious pearl earrings and instead some of the unique accessories, such as a handcrafted piece that is initially handcrafted with materials of the highest quality than a pure object or art. Be bold and creative at the same time to let your personality express itself in the way you dress.