Hotel constructed by an all-woman team

As part of its commitment to pushing women empowerment and creating an equitable workplace across industries, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has cooperated with TATA Projects for the development of the new Ginger hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai, by an all-woman engineering team.

This high-profile project is an important step toward expanding opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated industries like construction.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated, "At IHCL, we are committed to providing equal opportunities for all. Today, the world is marching towards a future where women will continue to push the boundaries across sectors. This partnership with Tata Projects reiterates this belief. We are proud of the all-woman team helming the construction of the all-new Ginger Santacruz."

The 371-room hotel, with a total built-up area of nearly 19,000 sq. m, will take 19 months to complete. The construction procedure will use the most up-to-date construction techniques and technologies. This will be a flagship Ginger hotel and is being built by one of India's finest construction companies, Tata Projects, at a prime position near Mumbai Airport and the Western Express Highway.

Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director-TATA Projects, said: "The Ginger hotel project is progressing well under the leadership of the all-woman team. This is reflective of the culture of the company, which encourages women to embrace diverse roles in the workplace. The success of this team is important for motivating more women to build their careers in the construction and engineering sectors.

Another key feature is that new technologies such as BIM and 3D are also being deployed to ensure on-time and quality construction. IHCL has a long history of empowering women, as seen by the recently opened all-woman-run luxury apartments in Chennai. Other industry-leading policies introduced by the corporation include 'Extended Maternity Leave,' mandatory creche facilities, and medical reimbursement for family expansion, including IVF treatments, among others. Tata Projects' policies have provided opportunities for women to participate in various business functions at all levels, get expertise in their industries, and achieve their career goals.