How Akshita Mudgal wore a 28-kg lehenga for wedding sequence in ‘Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain’

'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' actress Akshita Mudgal speaks about the challenges she faced while shooting for the wedding track in the show, where her bridal lehenga weighs almost 28 kg.



Talking about her look, Akshita said: "Believe me when I say I have to literally push my lehenga forward to move my feet. I can't even hold it for more than ten seconds because my fingers would start paining.

It is a very heavy piece and on top of that, the Kundan ornaments that I am wearing for the scenes are no less. But of course, it feels nice to have a beautiful look like this, and a woman looks the prettiest in her wedding attire." The actress will be seen dressed in a lehenga that has shades of pink and mustard yellow, with intricate maroon work, and teamed with a bright golden Kundan set.

She has to carry this for nearly 14 hours a day. She adds: "Moreover, this particular lehenga drew my attention the moment I saw it because it didn't have a common maroon colour, but had shades of pink, yellow and maroon. This isn't my first bridal look, as I've had such looks in the past for the other shows, but this is the most unique one where I even got the chance to add on my own lip shade to the look." 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' airs on Zee TV.