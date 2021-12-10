Indian storytellers have more freedom of expression: Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who plays a pivotal role in web series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam', says even though there are a lot of similarities in Indian and Pakistani content, Indian storytellers have more freedom of expression. Commenting on the content of both the countries, Sanam said, "The similarities I see between Indian and Pakistani content is that they wear the same colour, we kind of look the same, we talk the same, we have the same cultures, history and background. So, essentially we are the same people who take different liberty to tell our stories.

The difference is that India is a lot more progressive in terms of content and they have more freedom to express. Here we have certain limitations due to some cultural differences." "Otherwise, the thread of south Asian subculture is running throughout which is why Pakistanis connect with Bollywood so much and Indians connect with Pakistani television so much," she further added. The show 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' is directed by British-Indian director Meenu Gaur. The show is an anthology of six stories revolving around seven women. It also features Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawar. The Zindagi original show releases on ZEE5 on December 10.

