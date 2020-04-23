Is sunscreen necessary at home as well?

It's usual amongst most of us to apply sunscreen before stepping out on normal days. Re-application of sunscreen follows 4-5 times a day, during the summer season. When at home, we explore different types of serums, lotions, day creams, gels, etc and also layer them on sometimes. But this layering approach will do nothing to the skin without applying sun protection.

Most of us feel weird about applying sunscreen at home. Because our minds are deluded by the fact that we are under shelter hence sun rays can't reach us. Therefore we don't need to apply sunscreen at home. But as per a recent study, sun rays from the windows can harm your skin within 15 minutes.

According to the dermatologists and the scientists, your morning skincare routine should have sunscreen, whether you are going out or at home. Furthermore, there are 2 types of ultraviolet rays - UVA and UVB. Both damage the skin equally. Even though some windows block UVB but UVA will harm the skin and increase the risk of skin cancer.

To compare, UVB reaches only the epidermis and UVA more into the mid-dermis. Because UVB is of shorter wavelength and causes the skin to burn & are at a peak during the midday. Sunscreen creates a physical barrier on the skin that dissolves the sun's ultraviolet rays. It's ideal to apply sunscreen 2-3 times a day, when at home. You can choose to apply sunscreen with a lower SPF in the gel or a lotion form, to make it comfortable yet effective.

Interestingly, UV radiations are also present on non-sunny and cloudy days. Radiation wreaks havoc on the dermis, causing the breakdown of collagen- leading to wrinkles, saggy skin, and fine lines. Moreover, limiting the time outdoors results in extended screen time. Our electronic devices emit blue light which is also called HEV( High Energy Visible) light.

Blue light emitted from the devices reacts with the free radicals formed on the skin's surface due to the internal body reactions and cause wrinkles, skin sagging and hyper-pigmentation. Also, blue light penetrates deeper into the skin than UV rays. But the intensity of damage is not as severe as that of UVA and UVB; constant exposure does affect the skin. Additionally, Indian skin tone is more prone to pigmentation. Hence the increased exposure from the blue light causes the pigmentation area to darken and increase the signs of aging.

Undeniably, the importance of including sunscreen into your regular skincare routine is non-negotiable. But you need to stay away from chemicals like Oxybenzone Avobenzone and Octocrylene- popular ingredients in sunscreen. These ingredients seep into the bloodstream through the skin. They may disrupt your hormones, cause cancer, and irritate the skin as well.

Although, the ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are safe for pregnant women and children as well. Sunscreens with these ingredients reflect light and are great for sensitive skin people. Looking at the dynamic importance of sunscreens, never take a risk to miss out on them.