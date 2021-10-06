It's a dream come true moment for me, says Yohani Diloka

Sri Lankan singer, song-writer and YouTuber Yohani Diloka de Silva who became an overnight sensation in many countries including India with her song 'Manike Mage Hithe', recently was in Hyderabad for a performance of Zee Live's event "Supermoon" which happened on Oct3 in Gachibowli. She says, "Her first trip to India became a memorable one after the shows at Gurgram and Hyderabad. Yohani spoke about her feeling about becoming an overnight star, her upcoming projects and more.



How did the music journey start?



To be honest, it started from my childhood only when my mother had put me in piano classes when I was a kid. My parents listen to all kinds of music. When I was in school, I used to play the trumpet and the French horn. I learned to play the guitar through YouTube.

How did 'Manike Mage Hithe' happend?



It started with TikTok. I did my first piano and sung it on TikTok. After that, Chamak Sangith, producer of the song called me and that's how it started. We recorded the video in a few hours.

What was your family's reaction when you decided music as your path?



My parents were like 'what is going on?' in the beginning. But now, they are really amazed by the response my song has received. I am very grateful for it.

Not everyone could understand the lyrics, but everyone loved the song. What does this prove?



For me, it's amazing to see how people love it without understanding the meaning of the song. It's amazing to see how it has crossed so many boundaries, culture and languages.

How was the experience performing in India?



It's a tremendous experience. The crowd was fabulous. I thank everyone for supporting me like their own.

Bollywood stars have responded to your songs. How does it feel?



It's still like a dream to me. We never imagined this kind of response for the songs and I am very grateful for each and everyone who supported me in the success.

What are your future plans?



My main focus is my albums. My first song will come out on 9th of October. The album name is 'Kella' , there are 12 songs, one of them is about a girl.

What was the message you would like to give for younger generations?



Just stay focused, do what you like no matter what and don't listen to any others. If we follow these simple steps, the result will always be in your favour.