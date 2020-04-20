Jacqueline's inversion challenge

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes took to Instagram to invite people to join the 'Inversion Challenge' by sharing a video showing her favourite fitness move and asking fans to replicate it.

The video is a part of the #StayHomeStayTough – a campaign launched by Baby-G from the house of Casio – with an aim to create awareness on the emphasis of a healthier lifestyle while we all are constrained to our homes.

Jacqueline is one of the fittest stars in the industry.

The idea behind the campaign is to keep ourselves strong, both mentally and physically by engaging in a form of fitness that one enjoys the most.

Baby-G's Brand Ambassador Jacqueline said: "The modern-day woman personifies a bold and fearless outlook, one that seamlessly blends with the spirit of Baby-G. In today's testing times, as we stay home and fight the virus, we must further strengthen this ethos and take on each day as it comes. Let's come together to join the movement as we #StayHomeStayTough."