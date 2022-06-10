Keep these in mind while selecting your work hand bag

As the pandemic came to an end and many of us are back to the office, a familiar issue is reemerging. Who amongst us hasn't faced the haphazard juggle of a handbag, a laptop bag and a cotton reusable tote because we still haven't gotten around to investing in a stylish but solidly practical work bag? Never mind the terror of when you realise you've sleepily snagged the wrong handbag in the morning commute rush.

A good work bag should be a number of things, but first and foremost, it should solve the issue of feeling like a packhorse trussed with enough supplies to last a week. While a work bag need not necessarily be designer, it should be office-appropriate and chic enough to take to important meetings or slide next to you at the vibey after-work drinks spot.

The ideal work bag's size will depend on what tools of the trade you're transporting, but for optimal functionality, we'd suggest making sure it can at least fit your laptop, notebooks or paper documents, phone, wallet and water bottle. Shape-wise, that means your best work bag bets are going to fall in the carryall tote, satchel, backpack and dedicated laptop bag realm.

Another important work bag consideration is durability. The cost-per-wear on a work bag should be mere dollars or cents by the end of a year and you'll want to make sure that your choice is not only stylish but savvily-designed to withstand wear and tear.