Light up your life

It is the festival of fun, frolic and feasts. Like all Indian festivities, Diwali too is intricately woven with food and the traditions that surround it. I am sure most of you are using this as a hall pass to gorge on sweets, savouries and decadent dinners and mouth- watering desserts. As we light up our homes to welcome new beginnings, let's also light up our lives post the festivities. Make these tiny changes and have illuminated health all year round.

Power of the plate



This is one of the easiest tricks in the book that I advise all my clients to use. Envision every meal as a plate and make sure 50% of this plate is full of vegetables. Accompanying your meals with a salad, soup, stir-fry or an additional subzi makes this goal achievable. Vitamins and minerals from vegetables play an integral role in maintaining body energy and vitality.

Eat the fat to lose the fat



Consumption of good quality fat prevents you to overeat. Fat helps absorb vitamins and minerals preventing ill health and low immunity. Remember to have good quality fats like ghee, nuts, seeds and coconut. If you want to snack, coconut pieces and nuts are a good choice

Gain with grains



I suggest this coming year you switch to whole grains like whole wheat, rice, millets etc. Combine it with vegetables, plant protein, good quality fat and you will prevent blood sugar spikes. Your savouries can easily be made from whole grains. The satiety will prevent you from binging.

Seasonal for sustainability



I have always advocated seasonal and local produce to achieve good health.

Not only does it positively impact the environment but it is rid of chemicals and pesticides that are toxic to our bodies. Plant proteins like dals, whole pulses and nuts are a sustainable choice to make.

Snooze to succeed



Ensure you get the minimum requirement of 8 hours of sleep daily so that your mind and body are fresh to tackle the next day with enthusiasm. In fact every hour of sleep before midnight is equivalent to 2 hours of sleep after. When you don't sleep well, you end up reaching out for sugary and salty snacks that are harmful to health.

Water Way

Let me tell you, water is the most powerful drink that instantly refreshes you with nutrients. It is vital to keep yourself hydrated. It is easy to confuse your hunger for food as thirst for water, so always reach out for water first.

So, enjoy this festival with full vigour and take these small steps to feel lighter, fitter and happier.