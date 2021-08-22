Love yourself and feel special

Let us all celebrate this Women's Day by adopting some great skin care routine because women's day is not about a single day. Loving yourself and your skin should be a sustained exercise. You will be surprised but skin is the largest organ in our body. It is the exterior organ that covers human body from top to toe. There are various skin types, one size does not fit all. Rukshmani Thakkar, Technical Head- Skin, Enrich Salon talks about each skin type has different and it has a unique need. Four basic skin types are oily skin, dry skin, combination skin, normal skin.

1) Normal skin is balance of both oil and water. It is baby skin.

2) Combination is mix of both oily and dry. Usually T zone (forehead, Nose & chin) is more towards oily as compared to other face areas.

3) Oily skin is usually prone to acne. Sebum or oil production is majorly active in oil skin. Hence more place for bacteria to sit and acne to occur, which further turns into white heads and black heads if not taken care of.

4) Dry skin lacks in moisture in oil. Skin tends to get irritated faster and prone wrinkle early compare to oily skin.

We can easily use easy home remedies to make the women in our life feel special.

♦ For oily skin, Astringent toner would be ideal. You can also make one at the comfort of your home by using these home ingredients:

Black tea

White Vinegar

Hazel water

Steps: Bring to boil black tea, once it is room temperature. Add about 1 tablespoon of the above ingredients. Stir it well and stock it up in a glass bottle. Apply on oily skin areas. This will help in improving skin texture since it has antibacterial properties.

♦ For combination skin, a toner which has calming properties would be ideal. This recipe is my personal favourite as well, includes the following ingredients:



Rosemary

Rose petals

Sage

Saffron

Water

Steps: Boil about 200 ml of water. Take the water off the heat. Now Pour the same boiled water into a glass jar, add rose petals, saffron, rosemary. Close the lid and let it process. Stir it well. I usually allow it to rest overnight. Next morning strain the above mix into a glass bottle and use it every morning or night.

♦ Looking to solve your skincare woes with ingredients you have at home? Let's make some DIY mask: Fruit Mask - fruit is something which is handy at every household. It involves using the following ingredients:

Ripe banana

Ripe pear or musk melon

Lemon juice

Ground oats

Steps: Smash both half bananas and pears, make it a purée. Add about half tea spoon of lemon juice & 1 spoon of oats. Form a paste and apply it on face and neck. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. If any irritation occurs, please wash it immediately.

Apart from this, don't forget to keep your skin hydrated and apply some SPF.