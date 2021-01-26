Muslim woman collects donations for Ram temple

Bringing Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb to the fore and showcasing the country's 'unity in diversity' embedded in the very ethos of every Indian, a Muslim woman is at the forefront appealing to her community members to donate for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meet Zahara Begum, an organiser at 'Tahera Trust' that operates in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who is making news for her appeal to members of the Muslim community to donate money for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Zahara shares, "India is the largest democracy of the world; its Constitution offers freedom of expression and liberty to all its citizens. Presently, when we see India slowly culturally dissociating, we need to start a fresh era of unity with respect, love, cooperation, coordination and understanding each other displaying the real strength of India to the rest of the world."

According to Zahara, Ayodhya verdict is the outcome of one of the longest-standing legal contests over a place of worship, which occupies a special place in the hearts of Hindu and Muslim communities.

"We have to forget the past battles and work constructively for unity and communal harmony. The temple and the masjid at Ayodhya are the symbols of unity in diversity. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Sri Rama and Rama and Ayodhya for hindus is what Mecca is to muslims. So, we all need to be happy and proud in participating in the construction of both the temple and the masjid in Ayodhya," she adds.

Indian civilization is the oldest in the world and spirituality is the soul of India and India is the home for spirituality 'Isavasyam Idam Sarvam.' All that is here is divine. India is the only country that says "God is everywhere and His grace is available to all" and people from all over the world come to our country to explore spirituality.

"We all Indians share the same national pride of having India as our motherland and we are definitely blessed to be born in this country where Rama is born. We need to start a fresh tomorrow by calling an end to all contaminations and Covid-19 is also helping in this process of togetherness and cleanliness.

In India, the Hindus send greetings to their Muslim brethren during festivals such as Ramzan, Bakrid, Muharram, etc. likewise, the Muslims send their wishes to Hindus during Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Sankranti , Ugadi etc, etc. We, Muslims and Hindus together celebrate the festival muharram which is very unique with the same devotion," she shares.

Sharing about the inspiration for her appeal, she says during her journeys to villages she has seen the Hindus donating good cultivable lands to Muslims for Masjids, Idgahs, Shaadi khaanas and burial grounds and also helped them financially to build these structures.

She adds, "I thought this is the good time for coming together and showing our unity forever as we don't get such opportunity again and again, hence gave a call for all the Muslim brothers and sisters to come forward and participate in Nidhi Samarpana program for the construction of the temple and the masjid also at Ayodhya. There is no pressure or a compulsion upon us, but it is our wish left to our choice and happiness to donate from Rs 10 to any amount."

"This was my voluntary personal request asking to donate and participate in Nidhi Samarpana program as it is the biggest deed we will be earning from this. I am sincerely thanking all the Muslims who have come forward establishing the donations all across India for the construction of the Rama Temple at Ayodhya and this a good gesture for the progressive India. We are all one and always remain united," concludes Zahara.