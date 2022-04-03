My clothing interest started from childhood: Sahasra Reddy

Hyderabad-based Sahasra Reddy, a renowned fashion & lifestyle influencer, model & actor chose her career in fashion designing and had been instrumental with her designs. She worked as fashion designer for four Movies. To reach out to more audience, she started her Instagram Page and in short time her posts started garnering loads of response. She became instant hit with her web series "OK Bava" which garnered over 3 Million views in YouTube. Sahasra aspires to start her own fashion label "Sahasra Reddy Label" in next five years.



Sahasra Reddy is a person who keeps herself fit, hydrated and takes care of herself with proper fitness regime. She believes in hard work and is ready to take up challenges, she says, "Happy to take challenges and show everyone that by working hard anything is possible. I wanted to explore many things which made me start modelling and worked with various well known brands. I love to keep myself busy. I have worked hard and excelled in all the areas I chose. Next five years, I will be concentrating on modelling and my acting career. After five years I will plan on opening my own brand Sahasra Reddy label for clothing.

Sahasra says that she is interested in clothing from childhood. She said, "I am interested in clothing since I am a child. I buy every clothing related to women from normal to trendy. Many of my friends and followers dress like me and say I am their role model that made me very happy then I decided to start my business and give them the best clothing with outstanding designs at reasonable prices. Their inspiration for me is the reason I started my business!"

When Sahasra was questioned why fashion designing, she says, "One of the many reasons that I chose to do fashion designing was my love for fashion, which also grown up with me. Colour, shapes and styles always intrigued me and fashion designing also had a way to satisfy my creative fancies and it is career where your creativity, imagination and your ability to understand colours and different styles plays an important role for the growth.

She says that Instagram plays a major role in her life. "Instagram has a big role in my life. The way people encouraged me and blessed me with love was overwhelming. I was able to achieve 1 lakh followers in six months just because of their support for my fashion and modeling," she says.

Sahasra says that the biggest challenge is reaching expectations. She says, "The biggest challenge which I faced is there is a lot of competition out there. There is no pause button for a break as others always expect the best from you day by day."